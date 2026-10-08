Health capsules

Atorvastatin lowers heart disease risk by 30 pc

A recent research published by the European Society of Cardiology showed that taking statins (atorvastatin) reduced major cardiovascular events by 30 per cent in older people without known heart disease, diabetes or dementia. The drug lowers high cholesterol and triglycerides and helps prevent heart attacks and strokes. Frequently prescribed statins include atorvastatin, simvastatin, pravastatin, rosuvastatin, and fluvastatin. Researchers from Monash University, Melbourne, conducted the study that had 9,971 participants of 70 years and over with no history of heart disease, diabetes or dementia. The results showed that the risk of major cardiovascular events was reduced by 30 per cent in the atorvastatin group compared with the placebo group over a follow-up of 5.9 years. But the risk of death, dementia or persistent physical disability did not differ much between the two groups. Muscle, liver and diabetes-related complications were more frequent in the atorvastatin group.

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Melatonin and magnesium do not aid sleep

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Melatonin and magnesium supplements have become increasingly popular as sleep aids. A recent article published in Harvard Health says there is not much scientific evidence about this. Melatonin is a hormone and helps regulate our daily sleep-wake cycle. Magnesium is a mineral involved in more than 300 metabolic reactions in the body and also affects sleep regulation. Small studies suggest that melatonin supplements can help people who have difficulty falling asleep at bedtime and waking up in the morning (delayed sleep-wake phase disorder). A 2022 analysis of studies in Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews suggests that melatonin may help reduce the time it takes to fall asleep in people who have insomnia. Melatonin does not have side-effects if taken not more than 5 to 6 mg daily. Potential side-effects include bad dreams, grogginess, headache, anxiety, nausea and constipation. Avoid melatonin if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, have a bleeding disorder, depression and seizures, or taking blood thinners, anticonvulsants, BP and diabetes medicines, contraceptives and immunosuppressants. Magnesium also can have side-effects if you take a dose above 350 mg for adults, including diarrhoea, nausea, and abdominal cramping. Extremely high intakes can lead to irregular heartbeat and cardiac arrest. Those with severe kidney disease, heart block, or myasthenia gravis should avoid magnesium supplements. People taking antibiotics, gabapentin, diuretics, thyroid hormone, bisphosphonates, etc, should also avoid magnesium supplement.

Vitamin D can slow ageing, keep us healthier for long

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Researchers at Augusta University, US, have found that taking 2,000 IU of vitamin D daily helps maintain telomeres (tiny structures at end of chromosomes) and protect DNA from damage. Telomeres shorten every time a cell divides. When these become too short, cells can't divide and die. Research has linked shorter telomeres to cancer, heart disease and osteoarthritis. Smoking, chronic stress, depression, inflammation in body speed up telomere shortening. Researchers followed 1,031 people, divided into two groups with an average age of 65 for five years. One group received vitamin D daily, other received a placebo. The results showed that telomeres were preserved in the vitamin D group. Earlier studies have reported similar benefits. Mediterranean diet, rich in anti-inflammatory nutrients, has also been linked to longer telomeres. Early research says it may help prevent rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and multiple sclerosis. The study was published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.