Health Capsules

New Drugs for Alzheimer’s

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Currently, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s, but according to a recent article in Harvard Medicine Magazine, the FDA recently approved two new drugs that partially remove amyloid plaques. These plaques are sticky protein fragments that build up in the spaces between brain’s nerve cells, and are a primary pathological hallmark of the Alzheimer’s disease. The therapies, lecanemab and donanemab, mark an important advance in Alzheimer’s treatment, say experts. However, the drugs can reduce the rate of cognitive decline in early Alzheimer’s, but not prevent the disease from progressing or restore lost cognitive function.

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Trials for Low-dose semaglutide pill

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Novo Nordisk is testing lower doses of its weight-loss Wegovy pill in a new late-stage study to find the lowest dose that still helps patients lose weight. The new study began this month and will continue until 2028. It will have 450 participants aged 18 and older who have previously struggled to lose weight through dieting. Patients with a BMI of 30 or above, or 27 or above with a weight-related health issue, will be included in the study. The main goal of the study is to test whether lower doses of oral semaglutide help people lose more weight than a placebo over 60 weeks. Patients with diabetes, those with recent major weight changes, and anyone currently taking GLP-1 weight-loss medications will not be included in the study. The Wegovy pill is currently approved in doses of 1.5 milligrams (mg), 4 mg, 9 mg and a higher long-term dose of 25 mg. Reuters

Meditate for a younger brain

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An article in the May 2026 issue of Psychology Today says that meditation can help defy ageing of the brain. It is also possible to reduce your brain age by shifting the way you think. Science now documents that you can reset your brain clock through a few minutes of meditation daily. It highlights research findings that document meditation benefits, including improved immune response, reduced systemic inflammation, enhanced metabolic health, and improved psychological well-being. Meditation has also been proven to increase sleep efficiency, which translates directly into greater protection against brain ageing.