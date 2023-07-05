 Health ministry asks Medical Commission to waive fees for mock NExT to be held on July 28 : The Tribune India

  • Health
  • Health ministry asks Medical Commission to waive fees for mock NExT to be held on July 28

Health ministry asks Medical Commission to waive fees for mock NExT to be held on July 28

The aim of conducting the mock test is to familiarise the prospective candidates with the computer-based test, software interface and process flow at the examination centres

Health ministry asks Medical Commission to waive fees for mock NExT to be held on July 28

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, July 5

Deliberations have begun at the National Medical Commission (NMC) after the Union health ministry asked it to consider waiving the fees for the mock National Exit Test (NExT) to be held on July 28 for the 2019 batch of final-year MBBS students across the country.

The NExT, scheduled for July 28, will be conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

According to a notification issued by the premier medical institute last week, "General" category and OBC candidates will have to pay Rs 2,000 each to appear in the mock test, while an SC, ST or EWS applicant will have to pay Rs 1,000.

Persons with benchmark disabilities will not have to pay any fee to appear in the examination.

The AIIMS, Delhi has been entrusted with the job of conducting the mock test. It will be a computer-based examination consisting of multiple-choice questions, sources said.

The aim of conducting the mock test is to familiarise the prospective candidates with the computer-based test, software interface and process flow at the examination centres.

The NExT will be held in two phases next year for the 2019 batch of final-year MBBS students.

The NMC issued the NExT (National Exit Test) Regulations, 2023 on Friday, stating that the exam will be held in two phases, with the NExT Step 1 and NExT Step 2 exams being held twice a year.

In a gazette notification, the NMC said the NExT shall form the basis of certifying the eligibility of a medical graduate to register to practise the modern system of medicine in India and therefore, serve as a licentiate examination.

It will also form the basis for determining the eligibility and ranking for the purpose of admission of those desirous of pursuing further postgraduate medical education in the country in broad medical specialities and therefore, serve as an entrance examination for admission to courses of PG medical education.

After clearing NExT Step 1, they will be doing an internship for a year and their NExT Step 1 score will be considered for admission into postgraduate courses.

After the internship, the medical students will have to clear NExT Step 2 to become eligible for getting the licence and registration to practise modern medicine in India.

Foreign medical graduates who want to practise in India will have to appear in NExT Step 1, do the internship and then, clear NExT Step 2 to become eligible for the same.

The sample questions in the mock or practice test will only exemplify the pattern and format of NExT Step 1.

NExT Step 1 will have six subject papers with respective weightage in items and time allocation.

According to the NMC Act, NExT will serve as a common qualifying final-year MBBS exam, a licentiate exam to practise modern medicine and for merit-based admission to postgraduate courses and a screening exam for foreign medical graduates who want to practise in India.

The government, in September last year, invoked the provisions of the NMC Act by which the time limit for conducting the NExT for final-year MBBS students was extended till September 2024.

According to the NMC Act, the commission has to conduct a common final-year undergraduate medical examination -- NExT -- as specified by regulations within three years of it coming into force. The Act came into force in September 2020.  

#MBBS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Supreme Court surprised over Punjab and Haryana HC verdict awarding different jail terms to persons convicted of same offence

2
Amritsar

SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

3
Punjab

CBI books 2 each from Punjab, Delhi for alleged visa fraud to help minor to get to Europe

4
Nation

Man seen sexually harassing foreigner in viral video in Rajasthan arrested

5
Nation

'Threat' to Indian diplomats, Canada envoy called

6
Trending

UP groom calls off wedding after seeing his would-be mother-in-law smoking while dancing

7
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh 'facilitated' Waqf land sale to Mukhtar Ansari's kin: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
Nation

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on tribal goes viral

9
Nation

West sleepwalking into another Mhatre moment?

10
Haryana

Gurugram: Man flaunts ‘Hooda 0007’ on number plate, nabbed

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Top News

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

His camp needs support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disquali...

Will Maharashtra ‘Pawar’ play affect opposition unity against BJP?

Will Maharashtra ‘Pawar’ play affect opposition unity against BJP?

Opposition leaders say Maharashtra ‘Op Lotus’ has only ‘stre...

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on Tribal goes viral

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on tribal goes viral

Mayawati demands demolition of accused’s property

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in UP’s Meerut

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in UP's Meerut

The mishap brings back memories of Rishabh Pant’s horrific c...

Firing incident at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Firing incident at Delhi's Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Two groups of lawyers allegedly involved in firing incident


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Holy city Amritsar misses out on largesse of Centre's Vande Bharat trains

SGPC commemorates 1955 police attack on Golden Temple

Panic in Kot Khalsa area after snake pit found inside manhole

Knotty Affair: Parks in Power Colony in Amritsar cry for maintenance

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

‘Chandigarh is my lucky charm’: Ayushmann Khurrana on shooting new single ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’ in his hometown

Four-fold hike in rent, Night Food Street kiosk goes for Rs 5.15 lakh in Chandigarh

Panel takes notice of report on dog attack in Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Zirakpur complex

Firing incident at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Firing incident at Delhi's Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Delhi man booked for forcing wife to dress like pornstar

SC defers administration of oath to Delhi power panel chairperson

Health of Sisodia’s wife deteriorates, hospitalised

Peddler held with 19-kg marijuana

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

Cable mess: Milap Chowk entangled in wire webs

Six women held for house theft in Jalandhar

Driver dies as 2 trailers collide head-on

Rubber traders allege closure of 325 hawai chappal units in 7 yrs

District logs ~19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

District logs Rs 19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

15.8 mm rainfall brings some respite from heat

PAU guards protest regularisation process

Giaspura Gas tragedy: Magisterial probe finds none responsible

ishmeet singh road: Slow traffic flow due to electric poles irks commuters, traders

Drug addict chopped mother’s body for over a week, burnt it

Patiala: Drug addict chopped mother’s body for over a week, burnt it

Punjabi University, Patiala, alters criteria for Masters course admissions

Rain triggers power cuts, leaves roads waterlogged in Patiala

Vigilance Bureau looks into allegations against Patiala ex-Mayor

Faking own death: One more suspect lands in police net