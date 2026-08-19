Health Ministry issues swine flu advisory amid changing weather

In view of changing weather conditions, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has advised the public to exercise caution against swine flu and issued an advisory outlining necessary preventive measures.

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According to the Health Department, major symptoms of swine flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or blocked nose, headache, body and joint pain, difficulty in breathing, weakness, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

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People experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or sneezing have been advised to avoid public places to minimise the risk of spreading the infection. Citizens have also been urged to follow the prescribed preventive guidelines.

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The spokesperson said citizens should cover their mouth and nose with a handkerchief while coughing or sneezing and wash their hands frequently with soap and water.

They should drink adequate water, consume nutritious food, get sufficient sleep and take proper rest. Those experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or sneezing should avoid public places to reduce the risk of transmission.

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As per the advisory, people should avoid handshakes and other forms of greeting involving physical contact, refrain from spitting in public places and avoid taking medicines without medical advice.

The Health Department has advised people not to ignore symptoms associated with swine flu. In case of such symptoms, they should immediately consult a doctor and undergo appropriate testing and treatment.

Citizens have also been advised to maintain personal hygiene and follow the prescribed guidelines to help prevent the spread of infection.