Healthy morning food choices can shape long-term health outcomes, say experts

Healthy choices made at the start of the day can have a significant impact on overall health and well-being, with nutrition experts stressing that simple and sustainable morning eating habits often lay the foundation for long-term wellness.

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Building healthier habits does not have to be complicated, said Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head of Dietetics at Max Healthcare.

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"In my experience, the most successful nutrition routines are often the simplest ones that people can follow consistently. Starting the day with wholesome foods and making mindful choices, such as including almonds as part of a balanced breakfast or morning snack, can help people stay on track with their overall wellness goals," Samaddar said.

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It is these small, sustainable habits that often make the biggest difference over time, she underlined.

Monita Gahlot, dietician at AIIMS, Delhi, said that the first meal of the day plays an important role in supporting metabolism, maintaining energy levels, improving concentration, and contributing to overall diet quality.

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She highlighted that in today's fast-paced urban lifestyles, many people skip breakfast or rely on convenient but nutritionally poor food choices, which may affect nutrient intake and overall health over time.

"Establishing simple and sustainable morning routines that include nutrient-rich foods such as protein-rich foods, whole grains, fruits, and healthy fats can help individuals meet their nutritional requirements, make better dietary choices throughout the day, and support long-term wellness," Gahlot said.

She added that consistency in meal timing and quality is often more important than following fad diets or restrictive eating patterns.

Samaddar was also part of a recent interactive wellness session titled 'Har Subah Ki Super Shuruat: California Almonds ke 24 Nutrients ke Saath', organised by the Almond Board of California in Pune.

The session was moderated by Samaddar and hosted by radio personality RJ Utsavi. Actress Urmila Kanetkar and influencers Sakshi Agarwal, Shilpa Meher and Harsha Khatri also participated in the discussion.

Experts noted that growing urban lifestyles, packed schedules and increasing dependence on convenience foods often lead people to skip breakfast or opt for nutritionally poor alternatives, making healthy morning routines more relevant than ever.

Sharing her perspective on maintaining wellness amid a busy lifestyle, Kanetkar said consistency is often the key to sustaining healthy habits.

"With increasingly busy schedules, I think it is important to find simple habits that fit naturally into everyday life. For me, mornings are about creating a positive start to the day, whether that means taking a few moments for myself or choosing nourishing foods. California almonds are one of those easy additions that fit well into a morning routine, and conversations like these are a great reminder that wellness often begins with small choices that we make consistently," she said.

Anjali Bhola, a senior dietician at AIIMS, Delhi said modern lifestyles frequently push nutrition to the background, particularly during the morning hours.

"Mostly people due to the busy rush schedule leave home without or inadequately eating breakfast and compensate later with calorie-dense, nutrient-poor foods.

"Establishing a routine that includes nutrient and protein-rich foods in the morning can support better dietary choices throughout the day. Research consistently shows that healthy eating patterns are built through repeated daily behaviours rather than occasional interventions.

"The focus should be on creating realistic habits of eating small frequent nutrient-rich foods, drinking 2-2.5 litres of water per day helping individuals maintain good health over the long term," she said.

The experts agreed that lasting health improvements are often driven not by drastic dietary changes but by small, repeatable actions such as planning balanced breakfasts, staying hydrated and incorporating nutrient-dense foods into everyday routines.

They said creating a positive start to the day through mindful eating can contribute to better energy levels, improved productivity and overall well-being, underscoring the importance of making informed food choices from the very first meal.