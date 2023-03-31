'Hostile' parenting enhances childrens' risk of developing lasting mental health problems: Study

PTI

New Delhi, March 31

Children on the receiving end of 'hostile' parenting at age three were 1.5 times likelier than their peers to develop mental health problems qualified as 'high risk' by age nine.

Young children on the receiving end of 'hostile' parenting were 1.5 times likelier than their peers to be in the high-risk band of developing lasting mental health problems, a new study has reported.

Researchers charted the children's mental health symptoms at ages three, five and nine, studying both internalising mental health symptoms, such as anxiety and social withdrawal, and externalising ones, such as impulsivity, aggression and hyperactivity, together.

They found that 10 per cent of over 7,500 children studied were at a high-risk for poor mental health and that those exposed to harsh parenting were likely to fall in this group.

The study involved researchers from University of Cambridge, UK, and University College Dublin (UCD), Ireland, and is published in the journal Epidemiology and Psychiatric Sciences.

Hostile parenting involves frequent harsh discipline, that could be physical and/or psychological. It could, for example, involve shouting at children regularly, routine physical punishment, isolating children when they misbehave, damaging their self-esteem, or punishing children unpredictably depending on the parent's mood.

While the researchers make it clear that parenting style does not definitively determine mental health outcomes, they do argue that mental health professionals, teachers and other practitioners need to be alert to children displaying poor mental health.

"The fact that one in 10 children were in the high-risk category for mental health problems is a concern and we ought to be aware of the part parenting may play in that," Ioannis Katsantonis, co-lead researcher, University of Cambridge, said.

"We are not for a moment suggesting that parents should not set firm boundaries for their children's behaviour, but it is difficult to justify frequent harsh discipline, given the implications for mental health," said Katsantonis.

Using data from 7,507 participants in the ‘Growing up in Ireland' longitudinal study of children and young people, scientists used Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire, a standard assessment tool, to capture mental health data.

They gave each child a composite score out of 10 for all their symptoms at ages three, five and nine.

They used a second standard assessment to measure the parenting style children experienced at age three.

Parents' tendencies towards each of three styles were measured - warm parenting (supportive and attentive to their child's needs); consistent (setting clear expectations and rules); and hostile.

Based on the mental health symptom development trajectories, the study broadly classified the children into three categories.

83.5 per cent of them were at low risk, with low symptom scores at age three, remaining stable or falling thereafter.

6.43 per cent of the participants were at mild-risk, with high initial symptom scores reducing with time but still being higher than the first group.

The remaining 10.07 per cent were high-risk, with high initial scores that increased by age nine.

Hostile parenting raised a child's chances of being in the high-risk category by 1.5 times, and the mild-risk category by 1.6 times, by age nine, the researchers found.

Consistent parenting was found to have a limited protective role, but only against children falling into the ‘mild-risk' category.

To the researchers' surprise, however, warm parenting did not increase the likelihood of children being in the low-risk group, possibly due to the influence of other factors on mental health outcomes.

Jennifer Symonds, co-lead researcher and associate professor, UCD, said, "Avoiding a hostile emotional climate at home won't necessarily prevent poor mental health outcomes from occurring, but it will probably help."