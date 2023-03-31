 'Hostile' parenting enhances childrens' risk of developing lasting mental health problems: Study : The Tribune India

'Hostile' parenting enhances childrens' risk of developing lasting mental health problems: Study

'Hostile' parenting enhances childrens' risk of developing lasting mental health problems: Study

Photo for representation only.



PTI

New Delhi, March 31

Children on the receiving end of 'hostile' parenting at age three were 1.5 times likelier than their peers to develop mental health problems qualified as 'high risk' by age nine.

Young children on the receiving end of 'hostile' parenting were 1.5 times likelier than their peers to be in the high-risk band of developing lasting mental health problems, a new study has reported.

Researchers charted the children's mental health symptoms at ages three, five and nine, studying both internalising mental health symptoms, such as anxiety and social withdrawal, and externalising ones, such as impulsivity, aggression and hyperactivity, together.

They found that 10 per cent of over 7,500 children studied were at a high-risk for poor mental health and that those exposed to harsh parenting were likely to fall in this group.

The study involved researchers from University of Cambridge, UK, and University College Dublin (UCD), Ireland, and is published in the journal Epidemiology and Psychiatric Sciences.

Hostile parenting involves frequent harsh discipline, that could be physical and/or psychological. It could, for example, involve shouting at children regularly, routine physical punishment, isolating children when they misbehave, damaging their self-esteem, or punishing children unpredictably depending on the parent's mood.

While the researchers make it clear that parenting style does not definitively determine mental health outcomes, they do argue that mental health professionals, teachers and other practitioners need to be alert to children displaying poor mental health.

"The fact that one in 10 children were in the high-risk category for mental health problems is a concern and we ought to be aware of the part parenting may play in that," Ioannis Katsantonis, co-lead researcher, University of Cambridge, said.

"We are not for a moment suggesting that parents should not set firm boundaries for their children's behaviour, but it is difficult to justify frequent harsh discipline, given the implications for mental health," said Katsantonis.

Using data from 7,507 participants in the ‘Growing up in Ireland' longitudinal study of children and young people, scientists used Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire, a standard assessment tool, to capture mental health data.

They gave each child a composite score out of 10 for all their symptoms at ages three, five and nine.

They used a second standard assessment to measure the parenting style children experienced at age three.

Parents' tendencies towards each of three styles were measured - warm parenting (supportive and attentive to their child's needs); consistent (setting clear expectations and rules); and hostile.

Based on the mental health symptom development trajectories, the study broadly classified the children into three categories.

83.5 per cent of them were at low risk, with low symptom scores at age three, remaining stable or falling thereafter.

6.43 per cent of the participants were at mild-risk, with high initial symptom scores reducing with time but still being higher than the first group.

The remaining 10.07 per cent were high-risk, with high initial scores that increased by age nine.

Hostile parenting raised a child's chances of being in the high-risk category by 1.5 times, and the mild-risk category by 1.6 times, by age nine, the researchers found.

Consistent parenting was found to have a limited protective role, but only against children falling into the ‘mild-risk' category.

To the researchers' surprise, however, warm parenting did not increase the likelihood of children being in the low-risk group, possibly due to the influence of other factors on mental health outcomes.

Jennifer Symonds, co-lead researcher and associate professor, UCD, said, "Avoiding a hostile emotional climate at home won't necessarily prevent poor mental health outcomes from occurring, but it will probably help."

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh is now separated from close aide Papalpreet, who masterminded his escape

2
Trending

‘You would have thrown a big party son’: Sidhu Moosewala’s father remembers him on retirement day

3
Patiala

Ahead of Navjot Sidhu’s release, his wife shares emotional post; son says family wishes to sit and have food together

4
Patiala

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

5
Punjab

On trail of Amritpal Singh, his aide Papalpreet Singh, Punjab cops search deras

6
Diaspora

Indians among 8 migrants drowned near Canada border

7
Nation

Summoned by court in Patna, Rahul Gandhi may be in deeper trouble

8
Patiala

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

9
Entertainment

Uorfi Javed apologises for hurting sentiments with clothes she wears, says from now on you will see a changed me

10
Diaspora

Indian-origin engineer to head NASA’s newly-established Moon to Mars Programme

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Navjot Sidhu to be released from jail by noon

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road closed

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed

Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar

Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

Cop convicted, 3 acquitted for kidnapping 4 Tarn Taran residents in 1992

Tarn Taran village panchayat forms anti-drug committees

Tarn Taran: Granthi's leg chopped off in attack

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

At fourth auction in Chandigarh, only seven of 36 liquor vends go

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Beautification Plan: Panchkula MC to repair kerbs, recarpet roads

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

Amid Covid surge, Delhi CM says mask not mandatory

DCW to MHA: Notify state rules as per transgender Act

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Jalandhar: Former DCP Rajinder Singh to join BJP today

Man sets 2 daughters ablaze, booked

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lead march in Jalandhar

Poster war: BJP moves EC against AAP

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Police raid two paan shops, seize e-cigarettes, 4 hookahs

Wheat crop on 25K hectares damaged in Ludhiana

e-rickshaws for garbage lifting gather dust, NGO holds protest

Covid: 1 death, 10 fresh cases

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Light rain worries farmers in Patiala district

307 students awarded degrees in Patiala

Play highlights struggle of families on foreign lands