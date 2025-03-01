How to avoid chronic headaches

Gayatri (34) had been experiencing severe headaches at least twice a month for the past five years. These bilateral headaches (on both sides of the head) usually lasted a day or two, over her forehead, and were accompanied by neck pain. A teacher by profession, she said her job was stressful. Because of these headaches, Gayatri had to take leave every other month. She finally sought treatment when her leave became ‘an issue’ with her employer. She was diagnosed with migraine headaches and is better after treatment.

Constant headaches that happen for 15 days or more in a month, for at least three months, can be called chronic headaches, resulting from stress or other conditions and can be either tension headaches or migraine. As seen in Gayatri’s case, such headaches can be debilitating, often interfering with day-to-day activities.

Chronic headaches can have a range of triggers and avoiding these can help prevent persistent headaches.

Alcohol, particularly red wine and

caffeine overuse or withdrawal: Alcohol or red wine is a major trigger. Caffeine overuse or its sudden withdrawal can cause rebound headaches. Keep your coffee intake at moderate levels and avoid abrupt changes in consumption.

Dehydration: Even mild dehydration can cause headaches, as it can reduce blood volume and oxygen delivery to the brain. Have enough water and keep drinking throughout the day, especially while exercising or in hot weather.

Poor sleep habits: Irregular sleep or sleep deprivation can disrupt the brain’s natural rhythms and cause tension or migraine headaches. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep and maintain a consistent schedule.

Food sensitivities: Certain foods, like aged cheese, cured meat, artificial sweeteners and foods high in MSG, can trigger headaches. Keep a diary to identify and avoid specific triggers.

Stress and anxiety: Stress can tighten neck and shoulder muscles, causing tension headaches or migraine. Meditation, yoga, or deep-breathing exercises are helpful.

Weather changes: Sudden changes in the weather or in humidity can cause headaches. Stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activities during weather shifts.

Digital eye strain: Prolonged screen time can strain the eyes and cause headaches. Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Use blue light filters and ensure proper lighting.

Hormonal changes: Hormonal fluctuations in women (e.g., during menstruation, pregnancy, or menopause) can cause headaches. Track hormonal cycles and discuss preventive measures with your gynaecologist such as taking magnesium supplements or medications.

Poor posture: Bad posture, especially during prolonged sitting or computer work, can strain neck and back muscles, leading to headaches. Maintain ergonomic seating, take breaks, and do stretching exercises regularly.

Overuse of pain medication: Excessive use of over-the-counter or prescription headache medications can cause rebound headaches. Limit medication use to not more than 2-3 times a week and consult a doctor for alternative treatments, if needed.

Preventive measures

People suffering from migraine should avoid triggers (e.g., certain foods, stress, dehydration); maintain a regular sleep schedule; adopt stress management practices; take OTC (over the counter) painkillers like ibuprofen, aspirin, or acetaminophen as soon as the pain starts or use prescription medications like triptans (e.g., sumatriptan) or ergotamine in severe cases. Magnesium and vitamin B2 supplements are also helpful in prevention. Those suffering from tension headaches should also opt for OTC pain relievers such as acetaminophen, ibuprofen, or naproxen and apply a warm compress to relax neck/shoulder muscles. A massage is also helpful.

Those working for long hours should take regular breaks to stretch and exercise, especially neck and shoulder muscles’ strengthening exercises.

When to see a doctor

At times, headaches can be secondary symptoms for underlying serious disorders. Do see a doctor if

Headaches occur more than 15 days per month.

Symptoms worsen or don’t improve with treatment.

You experience new or unusual symptoms such as sudden, severe headache (‘thunderclap headaches’).

There are neurological symptoms (e.g., vision changes, weakness, confusion).

— The writer is head, neurology, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi