How to be an Iron Woman

There are important physiological, neurological and hormonal changes throughout a woman’s life that impacts her health and nutrition needs. Rapid growth, start of menses, pregnancy, lactation, menopause and many other changes impact a woman’s micronutrients needs throughout her life.

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Most people, including women, focus on their macronutrients intake but they need to understand that micronutrients are equally important because of their critical role in maintaining energy levels, bone strength, immunity and overall vitality. Despite having easy access to health information and supplements, many women still fail to get enough micronutrients, especially iron — which is essential at every stage of a woman’s life — from puberty to post-menopause.

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Iron is an essential mineral for producing haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body. It is essential for maintaining energy levels, cognitive function and strong immune function.

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Iron deficiency is quite common among Indian women due to biological factors such as menstruation, pregnancy, etc, as well as a poor nutritional diet. Symptoms like fatigue, weakness, pale skin, brittle nails and frequent headache are common indicators of this deficiency, and over time this deficiency can lead to severe anaemia.

To maintain healthy iron levels, women should include iron-rich foods in their daily diet. Major dietary sources of iron include haem iron that comes from animal products, especially red meat and poultry.

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Non-haem iron comes from lentils, leafy greens, pulses etc. Pairing iron-rich food with vitamin C-rich foods like citrus fruits can helps to improve and enhance iron absorption. In some cases, supplements may be necessary but only under medical supervision.

— The writer is a Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Ludhiana

SOME IRON-RICH RECIPES

Iron-boost smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup spinach

1/2 banana

1/2 cup mixed berries

1 tbsp pumpkin seeds or flaxseeds

1/2 cup orange juice

1/2 cup water or any plant milk

Method: Blend all ingredients until smooth. Serve chilled.

Chickpea salad wrap

Ingredients

1/2 cup canned or cooked chickpeas

1 tbsp lemon juice

1/4 cup chopped cucumber and tomatoes (or veggies of your choice)

1 tbsp chopped parsley

Salt, pepper

Whole wheat wrap or pita

Method: Mash chickpeas lightly with a fork. Mix in veggies, lemon juice, and seasonings. Fill the wrap or pita bread, toast or warm on a griddle and enjoy with nutrient-rich tomato ketchup.

Sweet potato & black bean bowl

Ingredients

1 medium sweet potato, cubed

1/2 cup cooked black beans

1/4 cup chopped red bell pepper

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp cumin

Salt and pepper

Method: Roast sweet potato with olive oil and cumin at 200°C (400°F) for 25-30 minutes. In a bowl, combine roasted sweet potato, black beans, and red bell pepper. Add a squeeze of lime juice and serve warm or chilled.