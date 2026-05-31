How to eat right with a night job

Managing healthy eating habits can be a daunting task for night-shift workers. As they return home tired after a long shift, they tend to skip breakfast or rely on instant snacks and fast food. Over time, these habits can affect digestion, sleep quality and overall health.

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Research on meal timings and circadian rhythm suggests irregular meal timing among night-shift workers may affect metabolism and digestion. Several studies have also linked frequently skipping breakfast with poorer metabolic health and irregular appetite regulation.

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Why meal timing matters

Night shifts disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm, which controls sleep, hormones and digestion. Eating heavy meals late at night or skipping meals entirely can make workers feel sluggish, bloated or fatigued.

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Instead of relying on large meals or long gaps without food, experts recommend smaller, balanced meals spread throughout the shift.

Have a balanced pre-shift meal

One of the most common mistakes night-shift workers make is starting their shift without eating properly. A balanced meal before work can help maintain energy levels and reduce cravings later in the night.

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A healthy pre-shift meal should include protein for sustained energy, fibre for digestion and complex carbohydrates to prevent sudden energy crashes.

Good pre-shift meal options include:

Roti with vegetables and curd

Dal-rice with curd

Oats with nuts

Eggs and whole-grain toast

Vegetable poha or upma

Khichdi with salad

Paneer bhurji with whole-wheat toast

Besan/moong dal chilla with mint chutney

On busy days, you can also go for peanut butter and banana sandwich, Greek yogurt or curd with fruits, a smoothie or sprouts chaat.

Don’t eat heavy food late at night

Digestion naturally slows down at night. You should avoid consuming excessive processed or spicy foods as well as fried or greasy foods during night shifts; such food may increase acidity and discomfort.

Instead, workers should eat lighter portions during breaks and eat fruits, yoghurt or nuts as snacks.

Don’t skip breakfast

Many workers go straight to bed after returning home in the morning. But regularly sleeping on an empty stomach may worsen fatigue and irregular eating patterns.

Experts recommend having a light breakfast before sleeping, such as:

Banana and milk

Smoothies

Curd with fruits

A small sandwich

While most people would prefer a traditional daytime schedule, night-shift workers can still support their health by adopting small changes in their dietary habits. Experts recommend avoiding long gaps between meals, preparing healthy snacks and staying hydrated. These small changes, if followed consistently, can help improve energy levels as well as concentration over time.