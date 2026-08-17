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Home / Health / ICMR-NIN study links vitamin status to early cognitive decline in older adults

ICMR-NIN study links vitamin status to early cognitive decline in older adults

Higher levels of certain vitamins, particularly vitamins D and B6, were associated with better cognitive performance

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:37 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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A study by researchers at the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) has found an association between blood levels of certain vitamins, brain-related biomarkers and mild cognitive impairment (MCI) among older adults.

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The findings suggest that early assessment of nutritional status could help identify people at risk of memory and thinking problems and support healthier brain ageing.

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The study, titled “Neuronal Biomarkers and Micronutrient Status in Adults with Mild Cognitive Impairment”, was published in the international journal Nutrients. It examined the relationship between circulating vitamin levels, neuronal biomarkers and cognitive function among community-dwelling older adults.

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MCI is an intermediate stage between normal ageing and dementia, in which individuals experience measurable changes in memory and thinking abilities while remaining capable of carrying out their daily activities independently.

The community-based cross-sectional study included 184 adults aged 55 to 85 years from Hyderabad. It found that 36.4 per cent of the participants had MCI.

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Participants with MCI had lower blood levels of several micronutrients, including vitamins D, B1, B2, B6, B9 and B12. Deficiencies of vitamins D, B2 and B9 were more common among those with MCI. The MCI group also had significantly higher blood sugar levels and systolic blood pressure.

Higher levels of certain vitamins, particularly vitamins D and B6, were associated with better cognitive performance.

“While further longitudinal studies and randomised controlled trials demonstrating the impact of nutrient supplementation are needed to establish causality, these findings underscore the value of early nutritional assessment and timely interventions as part of healthy ageing strategies,” said Dr G Bhanuprakash Reddy, Scientist G and Head of the Biochemistry Division, who led the research team.

“Healthy ageing requires attention not only to disease management but also to nutritional well-being. Our findings highlight the importance of maintaining adequate micronutrient status and strengthening early nutritional assessment among older adults to support cognitive health and promote healthy ageing,” said Dr Bharati Kulkarni, Director, ICMR-NIN.

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