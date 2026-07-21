ICMR transfers indigenous biomedical technologies to advance cancer and infectious disease solutions

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) facilitated the licensing of three indigenous biomedical technologies to pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturers for further development, manufacturing and commercialisation.

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The technology has the potential to provide a safe, affordable and minimally invasive treatment option for cervical cancer.

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The technologies include SHetA2, a novel anti-HPV therapeutic candidate for the treatment of Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN), licensed to Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and two next-generation vaccine technologies against enteric bacterial infections, developed at ICMR–National Institute of Research in Bacterial Infections (ICMR-NIRBI), Kolkata, licensed to Biological E Ltd.

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SHetA2, developed through a collaboration between Dr Showket Hussain, ICMR National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (ICMR-NICPR) and Dr Doris M. Benbrook, Stephenson Cancer Center, University of Oklahoma, USA, is a first-in-class targeted therapeutic candidate that selectively eliminates HPV-induced precancerous and cervical cancer cells while sparing healthy cells.

The two vaccine technologies, developed by Dr Santasabuj Das and his team at ICMR National Institute for Research in Bacterial Infections (ICMR-NIRBI), include simultaneous protection against both Salmonella Typhi and Paratyphi infections. Being highly immunogenic and non-toxic, it will be safe and effective for small children. Since it is a recombinant protein-based vaccine, the product would be much easier and cheaper to produce in large quantities with minimal batch to batch variations, as compared with the polysaccharide-based vaccines

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Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research (DHR) and Director General, ICMR, said, “ICMR is committed to ensuring that publicly funded research translates into products that improve health outcomes. Through initiatives such as Medical Innovations Patent Mitra, we are strengthening the pathway from scientific discovery to commercialisation by fostering partnerships between researchers and industry. These technology transfers demonstrate the growing maturity of India’s biomedical innovation ecosystem and represent another step towards achieving self-reliance in healthcare innovation.”