Immediate surgery for early cataract needed only if symptoms worsen

During a routine visit to an ophthalmologist, I was diagnosed with a “very early stage” cataract. The doctor said I would eventually need surgery. I do not experience blurred vision or glare. With prescription glasses, I can see normally. What is the best course as I have no discomfort or vision problems at present? — Surinder Kaur (59), Mohali

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An early-stage cataract with no blurring, glare or trouble in daily activities doesn’t call for an immediate surgery. However, make sure to go for eye check-ups every six to 12 months to track its growth. Keep a watch for blurred or hazy vision, glasses’ power changing often, or difficulty in reading and driving at night — these are cues that surgery is needed. As precautionary measures, read, work in proper light, wear UV-protective sunglasses outdoors, keep diabetes and blood pressure in check, and use eye drops under medical supervision. Once symptoms start affecting your routine, surgery is quick, safe and effective. — Dr Parveen Rani, Consultant, Ophthalmology, Fortis, Ludhiana

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My boy is 1.5 years old, and does not speak as much as other kids of his age. Is this a cause for concern? His other milestones have been normal till now. — Shruti Kumar (32), Noida

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At 18 months, children develop speech at different rates, so a slight delay does not always indicate a problem. However, by this age, most children can say several meaningful words, understand simple instructions and communicate through gestures. Since your child’s other developmental milestones are normal, there may not be immediate cause for concern, but it is best to discuss his speech with your paediatrician. Early assessment of hearing, communication and language development can help identify any delay and support timely intervention, if needed. — Dr Harshit Kumar, Neonatologist, Cloudnine Hospitals, Jalandhar

I am preparing for government exams. Due to long sitting hours, I have developed several health problems since last five months. I was diagnosed with thyroid disorder, fatty liver and diabetes. Is there any chance I can reverse these issues? — Vrinda Sharma (25), Panchkula

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Each of these conditions can have a different course, so whether they can be reversed depends on the underlying causes and how advanced they are. Fatty liver and diabetes, particularly in the early stages, can improve with appropriate treatment, regular physical activity and diet changes. Thyroid disorders may require continued treatment depending on the type of thyroid problem. A detailed assessment by a specialist can help in appropriate course of management. — Dr Richa Chaturvedi, Endocrinologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi

My son and daughter settled abroad two years ago. The house feels very quiet now. I keep checking their photos and messages, feel restless, and sometimes cry without reason. My husband says I should be happy at their success, but I feel lost and empty and find no meaning in daily activities. Please guide. — Shanti Verma (63), Lucknow

You are experiencing ‘Empty Nest Syndrome’, a common adjustment reaction marked by loss of purpose, restlessness, and emptiness after kids become independent and leave home. This is not weakness but the mind responding to a major life shift. Accept the loss without feeling guilty about anything. Rebuild small daily rituals, revive old hobbies and friendships. Learn a new skill. Make new friends. Keep in contact with your children regularly but within boundaries. If the emptiness persists and affects daily life, seek professional support. — Ashita Mahendru, Clinical Psychologist, Mind Healing & Research Institute, Naraina, New Delhi

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