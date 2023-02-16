In a first, drone transports anti-TB drugs from AIIMS Rishikesh to remote hospital in Uttarakhand

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday hailed the first successful experiment involving drone transport of life saving anti-tuberculosis drugs from AIIMS Rishikesh to a remote district hospital in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal in just 30 minutes as against two hours it would have taken by road.

The next such experiment will be held from AIIMS New Delhi to AIIMS Jhajjar campus, Mandaviya said.

TechEagle Innovations made drone was used today to send a two kg consignment of anti-TB drugs at an aerial distance of 40 km.

“The drugs were transported by drone from AIIMS Rishikesh helipad to a district hospital in Tehri Garhwal. This opens the doors for potential life-saving transport of drugs in the future, especially in cases where time is of essence,” said Mandaviya.

The ICMR had earlier permitted the use of drones to transport medicines. Mandaviya said the ultimate aim is to transport organs using drones and save lives.

The government said use of unmanned aerial vehicles for drug supply could transform disease control. “Tuberculosis is one of the most ancient and highly contagious disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. India has one-fourth of the global TB burden and its elimination remains a challenge. Several obstacles such as poor transportation networks, hilly terrain, traffic, natural disasters affected regions, harsh weather conditions, etc., severely affect the timely delivery of antitubercular medications," Mandaviya said.

In addition, unforeseen delays in transporting sputum samples to the laboratory causes delay in treatment thus affects the outcomes in patients with tuberculosis.

Drone transport could help India's goal of eliminating TB by 2025.

eSanjeevani consultations touch 10 crore

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also lauded the milestone of 10 crore tele consultations reached through the government's eSanjeevani facility which was activated aggressively during Covid pandemic.

