In Haryana, find nearest government hospital at a click soon

Haryana is set to bring its entire public healthcare network onto a unified digital platform through Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping, enabling citizens to easily locate government health facilities and access essential information about them online.

The initiative will integrate healthcare institutions operating under the Health, AYUSH, and Medical Education and Research (MER) departments onto a single GIS-based platform, replacing fragmented databases with a comprehensive and coordinated information system.

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Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Sumita Misra, reviewed the progress of the exercise during a meeting on Sunday, where GIS mapping data of healthcare facilities across the state was presented.

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Once operational, the platform will provide the geographical locations, basic institutional details and photographs of hospitals, primary health centres, sub-health centres and AYUSH facilities through a single digital interface.

The move aims to improve public access to information while strengthening planning and monitoring within the healthcare system.

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Dr Misra directed officials to consolidate Health Department data on a common platform and make relevant information publicly accessible wherever feasible. She said the initiative would enhance transparency and enable data-driven decision-making to improve healthcare services across Haryana.

The project is particularly significant given Haryana’s extensive network of healthcare institutions spread across urban and rural areas. By bringing facilities under different departments onto a shared platform, the government aims to strengthen coordination and improve service delivery.

A key component of the initiative is the involvement of the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), which will provide technical support for maintaining the GIS database and facilitate data sharing with other state departments. The mapped information is expected to aid evidence-based planning, infrastructure upgrades and administrative monitoring.

For citizens, the platform is expected to simplify the process of identifying nearby government healthcare facilities and understanding the services available.

For administrators and policymakers, it will offer a comprehensive geographical overview of healthcare infrastructure, helping identify underserved areas and guiding future investments and infrastructure development.

Officials said the system would help assess the geographical distribution of healthcare facilities and support targeted interventions in areas lacking adequate services. It is also expected to reduce reliance on multiple standalone databases by creating a single source of information on government health institutions.

The initiative marks a broader shift towards using geospatial technology not only to locate healthcare facilities but also as a strategic tool for healthcare planning, governance and monitoring across the state.