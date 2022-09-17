 In rare surgery, two men get hand transplant at hospital in Kerala : The Tribune India

In rare surgery, two men get hand transplant at hospital in Kerala

The men, 25-year-old Amaresh and 29-year-old Yousif Hasan Saeed Al Zuwaini, hail from different backgrounds and countries

In rare surgery, two men get hand transplant at hospital in Kerala

Photo for representation. — iStock

PTI

Kochi, September 17

A private hospital here has achieved a rare feat by conducting the country's first shoulder-level full-arm transplant.

A patient from Karnataka and another from Iraq, who lost both their hands due to electric shock, have successfully undergone bilateral hand transplants at Amrita Hospital in the city, with limbs harvested from donors who were victims of fatal road accidents in Kerala.

The men, 25-year-old Amaresh and 29-year-old Yousif Hasan Saeed Al Zuwaini, hail from different backgrounds and countries.

"The transplanted hands on Amaresh belonged to Vinod, a 54-year-old man who was working in a gulf country. On a visit to his native place in Kollam district, Kerala, he had a fatal traffic accident when his motorcycle collided with a private bus. Vinod suffered a serious head injury and was admitted to the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the best efforts of doctors, he could not be revived and was declared brain dead on January 4, 2022. Vinod's family readily agreed to donate his various organs, including his hands, following his death," the hospital said in a release.

Amaresh, who is unmarried, suffered a severe injury in September 2017 due to electric shock while repairing a charged electric cable. His hands sustained multiple fractures and electric burns. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors had to amputate both his hands to save his life. While the right hand was amputated at the elbow, the left hand had to be severed right at the shoulder level, the hospital said.

Amaresh later approached the hand transplant team of Amrita Hospital and subsequently got registered in the Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS) in September 2018 as an organ recipient waiting for organ transplantation.

"After a pair of hands were harvested for transplantation from Vinod, Amaresh was rushed to Amrita Hospital on January 5, 2022, where Dr. Subramania Iyer and Dr. Mohit Sharma led a team of 20 surgeons and 10 anesthetists to successfully transplant both the limbs in a marathon surgery," the hospital said.

Dr Iyer, who is a Professor and Head at the Centre for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the Amrita Hospital, said it was a very complicated operation.

"Shoulder-level full-arm transplants are quite rare. In fact, this is only the third such surgery in the world. The higher the level of amputation, the more challenging the hand transplant becomes. There are profound technical issues in a shoulder-level transplant, especially fixing the donated upper limb to the shoulder of the recipient. Amaresh's surgery was successful. There was a problem with the blood supply to the upper limb, which we could solve only with two subsequent procedures. Finally, the patient was discharged three weeks after the surgery," Dr Iyer said.

Meanwhile, Yousif Hasan, an interior construction worker from Baghdad and a father of two girls, was involved in an accident in 2019 when he was drilling a wall.

The driller unexpectedly came into contact with a concealed high-voltage electric cable, electrocuting him instantly. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors had to amputate both his hands from the elbow to save his life.

"Six months after the accident, Yousif arrived at Amrita Hospital in Kochi to learn more about the hand transplant procedure and in July 2021, registered with the Kerala Organ Sharing Registry called KNOS as an organ recipient waiting for organ transplantation," the hospital said.

A 39-year-old woman, Ambily, an Alappuzha native, met with an accident and was rushed to Amrita Hospital where she was declared brain dead. Her family readily agreed to donate her organs, including the hands, for those in need. On February 2, 2022, Ambily's hands were successfully attached to Yousif in a 16-hour surgery, led by Dr. Iyer and Dr. Sharma.

Dr Iyer said both the hands had to be fixed at the forearm level.

"Some blood vessels were difficult to connect to. This was solved by using grafts. The patient was also discharged three weeks later and is doing fine now,' he said.

Amrita Hospital pioneered hand-transplants in India by conducting the country's first such transplant on a 30-year-old man, Manu, in January 2015, with the surgery team led by Dr. Iyer. With these two surgeries, a total of 11 patients have received hand transplants at Amrita since then.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh admitted to PGI, Chandigarh; suffering from heart ailment

2
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

3
Business

Gautam Adani briefly acquired 2nd spot in world’s real-time billionaires list, pushed back to 3rd position

4
Nation

Now is not the time for war, let us strategise for peace, PM Modi tells Putin

5
Trending

Tired over repeated sexual demands of 89-year-old husband in Gujarat, woman dials helpline

6
Business

Sensex dives 1,093 pts as global risks weigh; logs weekly loss

7
Trending

8 years after marriage, woman finds out husband is a woman; files case of 'unnatural sex' and cheating

8
Delhi

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested after raids by Delhi anti-corruption branch

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 2 gangsters, part of first team to kill singer, nabbed

10
Nation

Cheetahs from Namibia on their way to India; PM to release them in Kuno National Park on September 17

Don't Miss

View All
Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Top News

Back in India after 7 decades; Plane carrying 8 cheetahs lands in Gwalior

8 cheetahs make transcontinental flight to new home in India; PM Modi releases them in MP's Kuno national park on his birthday

After the modified Boeing 747 lands at the Gwalior airbase a...

PM Modi calls arrival of cheetahs in India a historic moment; Congress calls it a tamasha

PM Modi calls arrival of cheetahs in India a historic moment; Congress calls it a 'tamasha'

The PM was speaking after releasing three cheetahs in MP’s K...

China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist Pak-based 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir by UN

China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist Pak-based 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir by UN

Beijing put a hold on the proposal moved by the US and co-de...

BJP continuing with ‘Operation Lotus’ to break AAP: Manish Sisodia on Amanatullah Khan’s arrest

BJP continuing with Operation Lotus to break AAP, Manish Sisodia says on Amanatullah Khan's arrest

Khan, AAP MLA from Okhla, was arrested by the Anti-Corruptio...

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways makes 58 RTO services online based on Aadhaar authentication

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways makes 58 RTO services online based on Aadhaar authentication

MoRTH says providing such services in a contactless and face...


Cities

View All

Civic body poll: Delimitation survey still incomplete in Amritsar

Civic body poll: Delimitation survey still incomplete in Amritsar

15 dengue cases in Amritsar district so far

Contractors, masons protest shortage of building materials in Tarn Taran district

SGPC releases commemorative coins on Saka Sri Panja Sahib, Urdu booklets

Panel formed in 2015, but SGPC yet to frame service rules for Jathedars

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Duped of Rs 4.6 cr, Bathinda farmers demand arhtiya’s arrest

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

Show-cause notice to Mohali Mayor for ‘conflict of interest’

Show-cause notice to Mohali Mayor for 'conflict of interest'

Loan App Fraud: Chinese handler, who set up shell firms, identified

Monopoly at GMSH, Chandigarh: Chemist 'doubled' shop size by merging passage

Kin of 64% Covid victims paid Rs 50K ex gratia in Chandigarh

Covid-19: 21 infected in Chandigarh

Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB find Rs 12 lakh cash, gun in raid

Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB find Rs 12 lakh cash, gun in raid

Delhi sees coolest September day in 10 years

BJP continuing with Operation Lotus to break AAP, Manish Sisodia says on Amanatullah Khan's arrest

8 years after marriage, woman finds out husband is a woman; files case of 'unnatural sex' and cheating

ED raids 40 sites in connection with Delhi excise policy case

Jalandhar civic body to now have 85 wards

Jalandhar civic body now to have 85 wards

Woman, 3 others booked for murder

Cane dues: Phagwara mill owners' property attached

Kartarpur municipal council in AAP's kitty

First swine flu death reported in Jalandhar district

Man tricked into downloading app for bill payment, loses ~8L

Ludhiana man tricked into downloading app for bill payment, loses Rs 8L

Contractors’ staff continue to charge fee at parking lots in Ludhiana, matter flagged to minister

Three more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

GLADA cracks whip on owners over commercial use of LIG flats

Ludhiana: Judicial custody for two in eatery brawl case

All accused in Patiala land scam acquitted

All accused in Patiala land scam acquitted

Mobiles found in Patiala jail, one held

Will ensure farmers earn profit from stubble: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Workshop on open source software begins at Punjabi University

Protest against ethanol plant in Zira: Nabha residents back farm unions