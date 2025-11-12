DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Health / India logged highest number of TB cases in 2024: WHO report

India logged highest number of TB cases in 2024: WHO report

The 30 high-TB burden countries account for 87 per cent of all estimated incident cases worldwide, with  of these countries accounting for two-thirds (67 per cent) of the global total 

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:39 PM Nov 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

India accounted for the highest number of TB cases in 2024, followed by Indonesia, the Philippines, China, and Pakistan, said the WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2025, as it called for increased funding to eradicate the disease.

Advertisement

Geographically, most people who developed TB in 2024 were in the WHO regions of South-East Asia (34 per cent), the Western Pacific (27 per cent) and Africa (25 per cent), with smaller proportions in the Eastern Mediterranean (8.6 per cent), the Americas (3.3 per cent) and Europe (1.9 per cent), the report said.

Advertisement

The 30 high-TB burden countries accounted for 87 per cent of all estimated incident cases worldwide, with eight of these countries accounting for two-thirds (67 per cent) of the global total.

Advertisement

India registered the highest, 25 per cent, of these cases, followed by Indonesia (10 per cent), the Philippines (6.8 per cent), China (6.5 per cent), Pakistan (6.3 per cent), Nigeria (4.8 per cent, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (3.9 per cent), and Bangladesh (3.6 per cent).

The top five countries accounted for 55 per cent of the global total.

Advertisement

The WHO observed that TB remains a major global public health problem and progress in reducing the burden of disease falls far short of 2030 targets in most parts of the world.

It, however, said that after setbacks from the Covid-19 pandemic, most indicators were moving in the right direction.

Money allocation for the TB response remains grossly inadequate and has been stagnating, the report said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts