India ranks 2nd globally for children living with overweight, obesity

According to the World Obesity Atlas 2026, released on World Obesity Day (March 4), India now ranks second globally for children who are living with high body mass index (BMI) and obesity after China, beating the US and other Western nations.

In 2025, 14.9 million children in the age of 5-9 years and more than 26.4 million children from the age of 10-19 in India were overweight or obese.

From 2025 to 2040, children aged 5-19 years with disease indicators attributed to high BMI is projected to rise substantially, including BMI-attributed hypertension increasing from 2.99 million to 4.21 million; hyperglycaemia from 1.39 million to 1.91 million; high triglycerides from 4.39 million to 6.07 million; and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) previously known as Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) from 8.39 million to 11.88 million.

The top 10 countries alone account for over 200 million school-age children 5-19 years with high BMI. By the end of 2025, eight countries were projected to have more than 10 million children with high BMI, while China, India, and the United States each had over 10 million children living with obesity. China leads both categories, with 62 million children with high BMI and 33 million with only obesity, followed by India (41 million high BMI; 14 million obesity) and the United States (27 million high BMI; 13 million obesity).

The Atlas found that more than one in five (20.7 per cent) 5-19 year-olds worldwide are living with obesity and overweight — an increase from 14.6 per cent in 2010. World Obesity Federation predicts that by 2040, a total of 507 million children will be living with obesity or be overweight.

The World Obesity Federation, which released the Atlas, has warned today that the world was set to miss the 2025 global target to halt the rise in childhood obesity.

As per the report, 74% of adolescents aged 11–17 fail to meet recommended physical activity levels. While 35.5% of school-age children (primary and secondary) receive school meals only 32.6% of infants aged 1–5 months experience sub-optimal breastfeeding. The Atlas also said that 13.4% of women aged 15–49 are exposed to high BMI and 4.2% of women aged 15–49 live with Type 2 diabetes. It also pointed out that children aged 6–10 consume an average of 0–50 ml of sugary drinks per day.

Globally, the number of school-age children living with obesity now exceeds those who are underweight. While obesity has previously been associated with higher-income countries, increases in the prevalence of obesity and overweight are now occurring most rapidly in low and middle-income countries.

World Obesity Federation chief executive Johanna Ralston said: "The increase in childhood obesity worldwide shows we have failed to take seriously a disease that affects one in five children. Governments urgently need to step up prevention and management efforts for children living with overweight and obesity, and ensure that they receive the care they need."