Indian fertility experts advise caution on clinical use of new ‘Non-Invasive’ Embryo Genetic Test

As more couples in India turn to assisted reproduction to build families, leading fertility and embryology bodies have raised concerns over a test marketed as a non-invasive way to assess the genetic health of embryos. They cautioned that the technique should not be used for routine clinical practice due to high rates of misdiagnosis.

The test in question is non-invasive preimplantation genetic testing (niPGT), also known as non-invasive chromosomal screening (NICS).

In a first-of-its-kind, patient-focused initiative, the Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction (ISAR), the Indian Fertility Society (IFS), and the Academy of Clinical Embryologists (ACE) jointly evaluated niPGT to assess whether it is ready for clinical use. The exercise was led by scientist Dr Deepak Modi at the ICMR–National Institute for Research in Reproductive and Child Health (ICMR-NIRRCH).

After a comprehensive review of global scientific evidence, the expert panel concluded that niPGT is not yet suitable for routine clinical use in India and should not be used to decide which embryo to transfer.

Explaining the technique, Dr Modi said that in conventional IVF practice, embryos can be tested for chromosomal abnormalities using preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A), which involves removing a few cells from the embryo’s outer layer. While effective, this biopsy-based approach is technically demanding and raises concerns about embryo safety.

“niPGT appears to offer a simpler alternative. Instead of removing cells, it analyses tiny fragments of DNA that embryos naturally release into the culture medium while growing in the laboratory,” Dr Modi said.

Because no biopsy is required, the test is often promoted as safer and easier to perform. This has led to growing interest among clinics and patients, with several commercial laboratories in India now offering niPGT services.

However, despite its increasing use, significant uncertainty remains within the scientific and clinical community about whether niPGT results are accurate enough to guide life-altering decisions such as discarding embryos or selecting one for transfer, Dr Modi noted.

In India, IVF treatment is largely paid for by patients themselves, making it especially important that add-on tests are reliable, validated and genuinely beneficial, he said.

To address these concerns, ISAR, IFS and ACE initiated a formal review. The panel analysed data from 24 published studies covering nearly 3,000 embryos tested using niPGT and compared the results with standard biopsy-based testing.

The findings raised serious red flags. niPGT results matched conventional testing only about 78 per cent of the time, meaning nearly one in five embryos could be misclassified. As a result, genetically normal embryos could be wrongly labelled abnormal and discarded, while abnormal embryos might be mistakenly transferred, increasing the risk of miscarriage or chromosomal disorders.

The experts also found no convincing evidence that niPGT improves implantation rates, pregnancy outcomes or live birth rates. In addition, many niPGT protocols require embryos to be cultured for six days, a practice that has been linked to poorer outcomes in large studies.

“The joint statement makes it clear that niPGT should not currently be used to select, rank or discard embryos,” said Dr Ameet Patki, president of ISAR.

While the technology is scientifically interesting and potentially promising, it does not yet meet the standards required for a diagnostic test that determines embryo fate, said Dr Geetanjali Sachdeva, director of ICMR-NIRRCH.

For patients, the statement serves as a reminder to seek clear evidence before opting for costly add-on tests. For clinics and laboratories, it underscores the responsibility to ensure that innovation does not outpace validation, said Dr Sujatha Ramakrishnan, president of ACE.

The societies stressed that niPGT should continue to be explored strictly within ethically approved research settings, said Dr Pankaj Talwar, president of IFS, adding that the guidance will be reviewed as stronger evidence emerges.

Nearly 97 per cent of an independent stakeholder panel comprising clinicians, embryologists and geneticists across India endorsed the statement, reflecting broad professional consensus.

For clinicians and embryologists, the guidance provides clear, evidence-based direction to avoid using niPGT for embryo selection until its accuracy and clinical benefits are firmly established.