Kangra leads Himachal in TB prevention: 91% coverage achieved

District Kangra has emerged as the best-performing district in Himachal Pradesh under the TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan by achieving an impressive 91 per cent coverage in providing TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) to eligible household contacts of tuberculosis patients during 2026, setting a benchmark in the state's mission to eliminate TB.

Advertisement

Health officials said household contacts of TB patients are at the highest risk of contracting the disease. While early diagnosis and treatment cure tuberculosis, preventive treatment helps stop eligible contacts from developing active TB, making it one of the most effective strategies to break the chain of transmission.

Advertisement

Following the vision of "Prevent, Find, Treat and End TB," Team Kangra adopted a comprehensive approach involving systematic household contact investigations, timely chest X-rays and diagnostic evaluation, intensive counselling, real-time monitoring through the Nikshay portal, and close follow-up by frontline health workers.

Advertisement

According to official data, 1,708 household contacts of TB patients were enrolled in the district during 2026. Of these, 1,530 eligible contacts were started on TB Preventive Treatment, while 34 people diagnosed with active tuberculosis were immediately put on anti-TB treatment. With only 144 eligible contacts yet to be covered, Kangra has achieved the highest TPT coverage in Himachal Pradesh at 91 per cent.

The district administration is now aiming to increase the coverage to 95 per cent by enrolling the remaining eligible contacts under the three-month weekly TB Preventive Treatment (3HP) regimen. The 12-dose, once-weekly regimen is considered a safe and effective intervention that significantly reduces the risk of infected household contacts developing active tuberculosis.

Advertisement

District Health Officer-cum-District TB Officer Dr RK Sood said the achievement underlined the importance of prevention alongside treatment in the fight against tuberculosis.

"Preventing TB is just as important as treating it. Every eligible household contact who completes the three-month weekly preventive treatment is protected from developing active TB, thereby safeguarding families and strengthening our efforts towards an End TB India. Our focus now is to achieve 95 per cent coverage of all eligible household contacts in the district," he said.

Chief Medical Officer Kangra Dr. Vivek Karol congratulated Team Kangra for the achievement and credited the success to the coordinated efforts of the District TB Centre, medical officers, TB Health Visitors, Senior Treatment Supervisors, pharmacists, health workers, Community Health Officers, ASHA workers, laboratory personnel, and programme staff.

"The remarkable achievement of attaining the highest TB Preventive Treatment coverage in the state reflects the dedication and coordinated efforts of our healthcare teams. Preventing TB before it develops is one of the strongest pillars of the mission to End TB, and Team Kangra remains committed to ensuring that no eligible household contact is left behind," he said.

Health officials said every individual protected through TB Preventive Treatment represents one less potential TB patient in the future, reinforcing Kangra's leadership in the state's efforts to eliminate tuberculosis.