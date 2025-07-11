DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Health / Lilly Partners with API to launch 'Obesity Gurukul' - a first-of its-kind initiative to shape future of obesity care in India

Lilly Partners with API to launch 'Obesity Gurukul' - a first-of its-kind initiative to shape future of obesity care in India

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:40 PM Jul 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Eli Lilly and Company (India), in collaboration with the Association of Physicians of India (API), on Friday announced the launch of 'API - Obesity Gurukul', a flagship Continuing Medical Education (CME) program aimed at enhancing physicians' clinical capabilities to address obesity, which is rapidly emerging as one of India's most pressing public health challenges.

Advertisement

Taking inspiration from the traditional Indian Gurukul system, the program will offer a structured and immersive learning experience for over 20,000 healthcare professionals across more than 10 cities. Through a combination of in-person educational sessions conducted by API state chapters and interactive online modules, the initiative will provide practical insights into the understanding of obesity pathophysiology and its management.

"Obesity is a complex, chronic condition that requires more than just treatment--it demands continuous medical education, empathy, and coordinated action across the healthcare ecosystem," said Dr. Manish Mistry, Senior Medical Director, Eli Lilly and Company (India).

Advertisement

"Our partnership with the Association of Physicians of India (API) on the Obesity Gurukul program reflects our commitment to advancing clinical excellence and reshaping how obesity is understood and managed in India. By equipping physicians with the latest scientific insights and best practices, we aim to strengthen the quality of care and support better outcomes for people living with obesity," he added,

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Jyotimoy Pal, President of API, said, "Obesity is no longer a lifestyle issue--it is a disease with deep clinical, psychological, and economic impact. The Obesity Gurukul program is an important step toward empowering physicians to recognize and treat obesity as a chronic condition."

Advertisement

In India, close to 100 million people are living with obesity, with an adult prevalence rate of approximately 6.5% in 2023.1 People with obesity deserve the same level of medical attention as those living with other chronic diseases, including access to efficient and evidence-based long-term care. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts