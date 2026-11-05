Loud snoring in children could be sign of sleep-disordered breathing

My 4-year-old son snores loudly every night. Is this normal? He sometimes wakes up tired and irritable, and feels unusually sleepy after waking up. Please advise.

— Mahima Khanna, Hisar

Loud snoring every night in a 4-year-old should not be ignored. It may indicate enlarged adenoids or tonsils, causing sleep-disordered breathing. Watch for restless sleep, frequent waking, mouth breathing, persistent nasal congestion, pauses in breathing or unusual sleeping positions. Children may also wake up tired, feel irritable, show daytime sleepiness or have difficulty concentrating. Persistent symptoms warrant evaluation by a paediatrician or ENT specialist. Early diagnosis can prevent potential effects on sleep, behaviour and development.

— Dr Rashmi Pandove, Senior

Consultant, Paediatrics and

Neonatology, Cloudnine Hospital, Mohali

I have burning sensation in my feet for the past 20 years. All my blood tests are within normal values. I took pregol NT plus and neuro cap for several months but got no relief. The burning sensation is more during winters. I would appreciate some guidance.

— Harbans Singh (83), Chandigarh

Prolonged burning in feet for such a long time with normal blood work could be due to small-fibre neuropathy, a condition that damages microscopic sensory nerves and often escapes routine tests. A nerve conduction test with Sympathetic Skin Response (SSR) or a skin biopsy can confirm it. Ask your doctor about serum protein electrophoresis and a glucose tolerance test (to check for diabetes), as after-meal blood sugar spikes can damage nerves. An ankle-brachial index can rule out circulation problems, which routine blood tests cannot detect. A detailed assessment through physical evaluation is best before switching any of your medicines.

— Dr Nishit Sawal, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Mohali

I am a patient of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH-prostate) for the past 15 years. I regularly consult my doctor and get ultrasound and other tests. I get frequent urinary tract infections (UTIs) at a gap of 45/50 days. I take Urimax D and Bacstol 100 tablets daily. I have to wake up for urination 4 or 5 times at night. My latest ultrasound report shows normal liver, contracted gall bladder (postprandial), CBD 0.62cm at porta, terminal CBDF is obscured, pancreas, spleen, kidneys are normal. But my urinary bladder is in distended state, (wall is thickened- 0.6cm). There’s a diverticula (1.7x 1.6cm) at the right postero-lateral wall of urinary bladder. Prostate enlarged (41 cc pre-void urine volume 180 cc and post-void residual urine volume 18 cc). Kindly guide how to avoid frequent UTIs. I normally take levofloxacin 500 for 5 days after UTI is detected. I am not keen for surgery as I am in my 80s.

— Lajpat Rai Thukral, Amritsar

Your prostate is moderately enlarged (41 cc), but the post-void residual urine volume is only 18 ml, indicating reasonably good bladder emptying. The thickened bladder wall and small diverticulum suggest changes associated with BPH, which may contribute to recurrent UTIs. A urine culture should be performed before starting antibiotics. Further evaluation, including assessment for chronic bacterial prostatitis (persistent, long-lasting bacterial infection of prostate gland) and uroflowmetry to rule out urethral stricture (narrowing of the urethra/urine tube), is recommended. Continue BPH medication as advised by your urologist, along with long-term antibiotic prophylaxis, if indicated. To avoid frequently going to bathroom at night, restrict fluid intake 2–3 hours before bedtime and check blood sugar levels. Surgery is not mandatory at present. However, recurrent UTIs may warrant surgical intervention, depending on your age and general health.

— Dr Anshuman Aggarwal, Senior

Consultant, Urology, Indraprastha

Apollo Hospital, New Delhi