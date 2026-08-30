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Home / Health / Man dies after testing positive for H1N1 in Shimla

Man dies after testing positive for H1N1 in Shimla

64-year-old Bilaspur resident had serious pre-existing lung disease and pneumonia, says IGMC superintendent

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:47 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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A 64-year-old man from Bilaspur died during treatment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, on Sunday after testing positive for H1N1 (swine flu).

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The deceased, identified as Ramashish Ram, had been admitted to the hospital on August 13. He tested positive for H1N1 on August 29 and died around 7 am despite treatment.

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According to IGMC Superintendent Dr Rahul Rao, the patient was suffering from serious respiratory ailments, including interstitial lung disease (ILD) and lower-lobe pneumonia. He also had other health complications, which contributed to his critical condition.

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Dr Rao said the death should not be attributed solely to H1N1, as the patient had serious pre-existing lung disease and pneumonia, along with other complications.

Dr Rao advised people experiencing influenza-like symptoms such as high fever, cough, sore throat or breathing difficulty to seek medical attention promptly. Elderly people and those with pre-existing lung or other serious illnesses have been advised to take extra precautions.

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