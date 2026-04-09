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Home / Health / Manage symptoms in Parkinson’s

Manage symptoms in Parkinson’s

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:21 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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My father (76), has Parkinson's disease since the last 12 years. All classic medicines have been tried by different neurologists but his slurred speech and postural imbalance do not improve. Please guide.

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— Parveen Malik, Chandigarh

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In long-standing Parkinson’s disease, symptoms such as slurred speech and postural imbalance often become less responsive to medications and indicate progression. But quality of life can be improved. A detailed neuro re-evaluation can help optimise medicines and identify any contributing factors. Advanced therapies like deep brain stimulation are available but not all patients are eligible. Also, its benefits for speech and balance are limited. Speech therapy and physiotherapy can help with symptoms. A multidisciplinary approach involving neurologists, rehabilitation specialists, and therapists is best at this stage.

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— Dr Vineet Saggar, Neurosurgeon, Livasa Hospital, Mohali

I experience intense sneezing during early morning, evening and night. It is accompanied by watery nose discharge. Sneezing is always in bouts. Please explain cause and suggest remedies.

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— Biragam Singh (18) ,Rajpura

You seem to be having allergy of nasal passage. It’s important to know the root cause — if it’s seasonal or perennial, what are the aggravating factors, etc. Untreated allergy can lead to bronchial asthma. Best is to consult a specialist. Meanwhile, eat well, avoid smoke, fumes, perfumes, insect repellents, paints and damp walls. In case of extreme nasal congestion, dip feet in warm water. Do not take antibiotics and anti-allergy medicines without consulting a doctor.

— Dr Shakuntala Lavasa, Allergy specialist, Panchkula

My daughter (26) after marriage keep getting recurrent UTIs. What is causing it? Please advise.

— Savita Singh, Ropar

Recurrent UTIs after becoming sexually active are fairly common in young women. Sexual activity can sometimes introduce bacteria into the urinary tract, causing infection. Prevention includes maintaining genital hygiene, urinating soon after intercourse, staying well-hydrated, using cotton panties and cotton sanitary pads, and using a faucet and not water jets for cleaning in washroom. Use adequate lubrication during intercourse to reduce irritation. However, if UTIs occur more than 2–3 times in six months, medical evaluation is advisable.

— Dr Monica Agarwal, gynaecologist, Cloudnine Hospital, Chandigarh

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