Millets, myths and metabolism: a reality check

With renewed focus on millets, these super grains are back on the plates of health conscious individuals. Once an integral part of Indian traditional diets, these are now promoted as modern superfoods — a fit-all solution for diabetes, weight loss and many lifestyle disorders.

The hype around them has led to a large number of people switching over to millets without realising whether these are beneficial or not.

From a nutritional perspective, the issue is not millets themselves, but the metabolic and lifestyle context in which these are being consumed. Millets are nutrient-dense grains, rich in fibre, minerals and protective plant compounds. These were integral to our regional diets long before refined wheat and polished rice replaced them. However, in present times simply replacing wheat/rice with millets, without understanding their impact on digestion and individual metabolic health, how much to consume — has led to complaints such as bloating, constipation and unexpected blood sugar fluctuations.

After experiencing these problems, many people have again removed millets from their diet, without realising that the millets are not the culprit but their body’s underlying metabolic stress is.

A large number of Indians are facing many medical issues like insulin resistance, common micronutrient deficiencies, chronic inflammation and impaired gut function. All of these significantly affect how the body handles carbohydrates, including millets. In people with these problems, any discomfort, medical problems, gastro issues or glucose spikes are more likely to reflect metabolic imbalance rather than any problem with millets.

Lifestyle patterns further compound this issue. Poor sleep, sedentary routines, irregular meal timing and chronic stress disrupt glucose regulation and digestive capacity. In this background, eating even traditionally healthy foods may not be beneficial.

If millets or other grains are processed and to the degree which they are processed also matters how these interact with our systems. Highly-processed, packaged, long-stored or mixed millet flours can behave very differently in the body compared to the consumption of freshly ground, single-millet flours or even whole or broken grains (dalia).

Portion size is another critical factor. Millets are denser and more fibrous than refined grains, yet these are often consumed in similar quantities, increasing the digestive and metabolic load.

Health does not improve through elimination of any grain alone. Removing any grain without correcting digestion, restoring nutrient status, improving insulin sensitivity or addressing lifestyle imbalance often leads to frustration rather than recovery.

Another challenge is the one-size-fits-all narrative around “healthy foods.” Nutrition should be based on individual needs which vary according to a person’s health and lifestyle. Blood sugar response, gut tolerance and energy regulation vary widely. What suits one person may not suit another, and this variability should not be mistaken for harm. The way forward lies in education, not fear. When used thoughtfully — as single grains, minimally processed, well-cooked, appropriately portioned, rotated across meals and seasons, and paired with adequate protein — millets can support metabolic health.

When used in isolation, without correcting sleep and eating patterns, physical activity and metabolic health, these become easy targets to blame. Millets do not need to be glorified or rejected. They need to be understood within the larger framework of metabolism and lifestyle.

— The writer is Nutritionist, Alchemist Ojas Hospital, Panchkula