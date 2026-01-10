Mizoram improves ranking in HIV prevention but scores highest prevalence rate

Despite an improvement in its ranking for preventive measures, Mizoram continues to have the highest adult HIV prevalence rate in the country at 2.75 per cent, far exceeding the national average of 0.20 per cent, an official said.

The state has been witnessing a declining trend in the number of new HIV infections since 2018, Mizoram State AIDS Control Society Project Director Dr Jane R Ralte said.

Mizoram climbed from fifth position in 2024-25 to third in 2025-26 in the national HIV prevention ranking, reflecting improved performance in response and preventive measures, she added.

Mizoram has achieved immense progress on the National AIDS Control Organisation scorecard as far as HIV prevention efforts are concerned. The number of new HIV infections in the state has steadily declined since 2018, Ralte told reporters on Friday.

Despite the positive trend, the northeastern state still records the highest adult HIV prevalence rate in India at 2.75 per cent, she said.

Between April 2024 and November 2025, at least 3,257 people, including 953 women and 179 pregnant women, tested positive for HIV out of more than 1.4 lakh blood samples examined, Ralte said.

The highest incidence of HIV infection has been reported among people aged 25 to 34 years, she added.

The first HIV-positive case in Mizoram was detected in October 1990, and since then, a total of 33,781 cases have been recorded in the state, she said.

According to another MSACS official, an estimated 26,321 people are currently living with HIV and are undergoing treatment. At least 5,026 people have died due to AIDS-related complications since 2005, when antiretroviral therapy treatment was introduced in the state.

Of the 3,257 new cases detected between April 2024 and November 2025, 70.4 per cent were transmitted sexually, 27.3 per cent through sharing needles among intravenous drug users, 1.8 per cent from parent to child, and 0.8 per cent from unknown sources, Ralte said.

Health Minister Lalrinpuii said the state government is making sustained efforts to curb the high HIV prevalence by implementing multiple intervention measures.

She said 14 ART centres have been established across the state, with 18,355 HIV-positive patients currently receiving treatment at these facilities.

The minister also said the government is considering collaboration with churches to raise awareness and encourage HIV testing among couples before marriage.