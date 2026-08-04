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Home / Health / New study finds hexavalent vaccine could make India’s immunisation programme more efficient

New study finds hexavalent vaccine could make India’s immunisation programme more efficient

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:25 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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A new study involving researchers of the health ministry and George Institute for Global Health India found that six in one vaccine could make India’s immunisation programme more efficient.

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The vaccine will reduce the number of injections that infants receive, ease the workload of frontline health workers, lower cold-chain requirements, and save caregivers’ time.

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The hexavalent vaccine is a six-in-one combination vaccine that protects children against six serious diseases including diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), and polio in a single shot.

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By combining multiple vaccines into one, it reduces the number of injections infants receive during routine immunisation visits.

The study led by Dr Pawan Kumar and Dr Kapil Singh from the health ministry along with Dr Susmita Chatterjee from the George Institute for Global Health India, Dr Arindam Ray and Dr Amrita Kumari from the Gates Foundation, Dr Homero Hernandez from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and Dr Arup Deb Roy from John Snow India Private Limited; found that introducing the hexavalent (six-in-one) vaccine into India’s Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) could improve the efficiency of the country’s childhood immunisation programme.

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Almost 26 million Indian babies are vaccinated annually as part of the nation’s immunisation programme.

At present, children receive multiple vaccines during immunisation visits, increasing the number of injections they receive, placing additional demands on caregivers’ time, and adding to the workload of healthcare providers.

Researchers found that the price of the hexavalent vaccine remains the single largest determinant of overall programme costs. Based on historical trends in vaccine procurement in India, the study estimates that a 50 per cent reduction in vaccine price would enable the operational and system-level savings to outweigh the additional vaccine acquisition costs under the primary immunisation schedule.

The research shows that introducing the hexavalent vaccine could deliver several benefits, including lower cold-chain storage requirements and reduced use of syringes and other vaccination supplies. It would also involve lesser time spent by Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) administering vaccines and maintaining records.

Dr Susmita Chatterjee, Program Head – Health Economics, the George Institute for Global Health India, said, “Combination vaccines have long been recognised for simplifying immunisation programmes while improving convenience for families and health systems. Our study demonstrates that although the hexavalent vaccine carries a higher upfront procurement cost, it also generates important efficiencies by reducing injections, easing pressure on frontline health workers, lowering cold-chain requirements and saving caregivers’ time. These findings provide important economic evidence that can inform future policy discussions on strengthening India’s immunisation programme.”

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