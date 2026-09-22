DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Health / Newborn girls spend more time looking at human face compared to boys: Study

Newborn girls spend more time looking at human face compared to boys: Study

An interaction between one's genes and their environment is thought to make up a diverse range of traits across species

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:51 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
On average, females allocated a greater percentage of time looking at the face relative to males. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

Newborn girls might spend more time looking at a human face, while infant boys might prefer looking at objects, a new study has found.

Researchers from the UK's University of Cambridge observed the result within hours of the newborns' birth — much before social expectations based on gender start taking place.

Advertisement

According to them, prenatal biological factors differing between the genders during pregnancy — such as hormone levels and genetics — likely contribute to the observed gender-based differences in what grabs a newborn's attention.

Advertisement

The 130 infants were presented with side-by-side videos containing a social stimulus, namely a human face with natural movement, and a non-social object — a set of metallic balls swinging due to gravity and their mechanical properties.

The study, published in the journal Biology of Sex Differences, found that, regardless of sex, newborns generally preferred to look at the social stimulus.

Advertisement

"When analysing percentage looking times, on average, females allocated a greater percentage of time looking at the face relative to males," the authors wrote.

Alex Tsompanidis, assistant research professor at the Autism Research Centre at the University of Cambridge, said, "Gender differences at birth are important as starting points, but we need to remember that they don't fully determine how children learn and develop in later life. This is because biological and social factors always interact, contributing to the rich diversity of human societies."

In 2000, the team published that girls at birth, on average, looked longer at faces, while boys looked longer at objects.

Scientists in the field have since then called for a replication of this study. However, no research team has attempted this until now, since it is very challenging to carry out research on newborn infants, the researchers said.

The findings also contribute to the nature vs nurture debate in psychology, which is concerned about how much of an individual's characteristics is due to genetics (nature), and how much due to environment (nurture).

An interaction between one's genes and their environment is thought to make up a diverse range of traits across species.

"This study addresses the age-old question of whether nature plays any role at all in shaping sex differences in the human mind and brain," author Simon Baron-Cohen, director of the Autism Research Centre, who supervised the study, said.

"The fact that we observe these differences within hours of birth, before extensive postnatal experience has occurred, suggests that prenatal factors play a role, and that these prenatal factors — sex hormones and/or genes — go on to interact with postnatal experience. In other words, it's nature and nurture, not nature or nurture," Baron-Cohen said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts