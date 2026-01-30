DT
Home / Health / Nipah virus risk low in India with no sign of spread: WHO

None of the over 190 contacts of the two people infected in India had tested positive

Reuters
Geneva, Updated At : 04:52 PM Jan 30, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Friday that the risk of the spread of the Nipah virus is low, saying that none of the over 190 contacts of the two people infected in India had tested positive or developed symptoms of the disease.

"The risk on a national, regional and global level is considered low," Anais Legand, an official with WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, told a Geneva press briefing. Both of the infected patients are hospitalised and are alive, she added.

