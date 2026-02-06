'No, it’s not okay': Lessons for young Indians and less aware parents from Ghaziabad sisters’ suicide pact

The alleged suicide of three minor sisters—aged 16, 14 and 12—in Ghaziabad in the early hours of February 4 has once again brought into sharp focus the growing crisis of unaddressed mental ill-health among children and young Indians, alongside the dangerous pull of digital addiction.

The sisters reportedly jumped from the ninth floor of their apartment in Bharat City, Ghaziabad. Preliminary police investigations suggest a suicide note and a diary were recovered from the residence. The diary entries indicate that the girls were deeply immersed in Korean popular culture, often adopting Korean names, and were emotionally distressed after being cut off from related online content by their family.

Early accounts from investigators suggest that the girls were addicted to a Korean task-based online “love game”. The denial of access to mobile phones and the game is believed to have acted as a trigger. However, police have clarified that multiple factors are under investigation, including emotional vulnerability, excessive online engagement and the family’s financial stress.

Parents and youngsters have to draw a line and make a conscious decision to limit the use of phones.

The tragedy has reignited debate on the alarming mental health challenges faced by young Indians. According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, student suicide deaths have risen dramatically over the past decade—from 8,423 cases in 2013 to nearly 13,900 in 2023, marking a 65 per cent increase. Individuals aged 15–24 account for nearly one-third of all suicide deaths nationwide, making adolescents and young adults one of the most vulnerable demographic groups.

Mental health experts warn that many teenagers in distress never seek help. Emotional pain during adolescence is often intense, but difficult to articulate. Academic pressure, social conflicts, online exposure and anxiety about the future frequently combine into an overwhelming burden. Many adolescents cope by withdrawing or concealing their struggles, while adults may dismiss warning signs as typical teenage behaviour—sometimes with fatal consequences.

Fear of being misunderstood further deepens the silence. Teenagers often worry that expressing distress will invite reprimand, restrictions or moral lectures instead of empathy. Many attempt to handle emotional pain alone to avoid disappointing their families. By the time distress becomes visible, intervention may come too late.

Digital environments can exacerbate this isolation. Dr Murali Krishna, visiting consultant in psychiatry and counselling services at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, explains that online games are deliberately designed to be immersive and rewarding, reports India Today. Excessive gaming can affect emotional development, leading to irritability or withdrawal when access is restricted. Constant stimulation also dulls interest in everyday activities.

Gaming spaces can generate additional pressure through competition and performance targets, fostering anxiety and feelings of inadequacy that spill into offline life. Over time, virtual interactions may replace real-world relationships, weakening communication skills and increasing loneliness.

Sleep disruption compounds these risks. Late-night gaming and prolonged screen exposure interfere with natural sleep cycles, leaving adolescents fatigued and emotionally fragile. Reduced sleep lowers resilience and intensifies mood swings.

Experts caution that excessive gaming is often a symptom rather than the root problem. Children facing academic stress, bullying or family conflict may turn to digital worlds as a form of escape. Simply restricting screen time without addressing underlying emotional distress rarely resolves the issue.

Prevention, specialists stress, begins with conversation. Parents and teachers must remain alert to mood changes, social withdrawal, sleep disturbances and sudden loss of interest in daily activities. Early listening, empathy and timely support remain the most effective safeguards against tragedies like the one Ghaziabad awoke to.