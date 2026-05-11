icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Health / PGIMER Chandigarh hosts programme on cervical cancer prevention and treatment

PGIMER Chandigarh hosts programme on cervical cancer prevention and treatment

Experts stress HPV vaccination, early screening and multidisciplinary care during academic programme

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:42 PM May 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vivek Lal, faculty members and delegates during the CME programme on cervical cancer organised by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at PGIMER Chandigarh
Advertisement

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in collaboration with the Association of Gynaecologic Oncologists of India organised a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on “Cervical Cancer: A Holistic Approach from Prevention to Cure” at the APC Auditorium on Friday.

Advertisement

The programme focused on cervical cancer prevention, HPV vaccination, screening, early diagnosis and recent advances in treatment. Around 150 participants, including clinicians, faculty members and postgraduate students from institutions across North India, attended the event.

Advertisement

The CME was inaugurated by Director PGIMER Chandigarh Prof Vivek Lal in the presence of Head Department of Obstetrics Gynaecology, Prof Vanita Jain and the President of the Chandigarh Chapter of AGOI, PK Saha.

Advertisement

Experts highlighted the growing burden of cervical cancer in India and stressed the importance of HPV vaccination, regular screening and early detection in reducing mortality associated with the disease.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts