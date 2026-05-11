PGIMER Chandigarh hosts programme on cervical cancer prevention and treatment

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in collaboration with the Association of Gynaecologic Oncologists of India organised a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on “Cervical Cancer: A Holistic Approach from Prevention to Cure” at the APC Auditorium on Friday.

Advertisement

The programme focused on cervical cancer prevention, HPV vaccination, screening, early diagnosis and recent advances in treatment. Around 150 participants, including clinicians, faculty members and postgraduate students from institutions across North India, attended the event.

Advertisement

The CME was inaugurated by Director PGIMER Chandigarh Prof Vivek Lal in the presence of Head Department of Obstetrics Gynaecology, Prof Vanita Jain and the President of the Chandigarh Chapter of AGOI, PK Saha.

Advertisement

Experts highlighted the growing burden of cervical cancer in India and stressed the importance of HPV vaccination, regular screening and early detection in reducing mortality associated with the disease.