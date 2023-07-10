 Prisoners in India 5 times more at risk of TB: Lancet study : The Tribune India

  • Health
  • Prisoners in India 5 times more at risk of TB: Lancet study

Prisoners in India 5 times more at risk of TB: Lancet study

Study finds that incidence of TB in India is 1,076 cases per 1,00,000 persons in prisons

Prisoners in India 5 times more at risk of TB: Lancet study

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, July 10

Prisoners in India are five times more at risk of developing tuberculosis (TB) than the general population, according to a global study published in the Lancet Public Health journal.

Analysing data from 193 out of 195 countries between 2000 and 2019, an international team of researchers estimated the rate of TB in incarcerated persons for the first time.

The study, published in the July edition of the journal, found that the incidence of TB in India was 1,076 cases per 1,00,000 (one lakh) persons in prisons. The country’s TB incidence for the year 2021 is 210 per 1 lakh population, according to the Global TB Report released by World Health Organisation (WHO) last year.

Globally, people in prison are nearly 10 times more at risk of developing tuberculosis than the general population, the researchers found.

Approximately, 125,105 (1.2 lakh) of the 11 million people in prisons globally developed TB in 2019 – a rate of 1,148 cases per 100,000 people per year. This is significantly higher than the global incidence rate among all persons – 127 cases per 100,000 people per year, they said.

However, the case detection rate was very low—just 53 per cent of all TB cases in prisons globally, according to the study.

The researchers found a strong relationship between country-level tuberculosis incidence rates and overcrowding in prisons.

“This connection between TB and overcrowding suggests that efforts to limit the number of people who are detained may be one potential public health tool to combat the TB epidemic in prisons,” study lead Leonardo Martinez from Boston University in the US said in a statement.

The greatest incidence rate in the African region -- 2,242 cases per 100,000 people per year—is almost double the global estimate for this population, the researchers said.

The Americas region, largely driven by Central and South America, had the largest estimated absolute number of TB cases among incarcerated persons – 30,509, they said.

“These findings give us a much clearer picture of tuberculosis in prisons than we’ve ever had before,” said Anthony D Harries, senior advisor at the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease.

“The high rate of tuberculosis and low rate of detection indicates that current control measures are insufficient for preventing the spread of the disease in prisons globally. Therefore, further research is vital to identify and implement the most effective interventions,” Harries said.

The high incidence rate globally and across regions, low case detection rates, and consistency over time indicate that this population represents an important, under-prioritised group, he added.

The researchers noted that continued failure to detect, treat, and prevent tuberculosis in prisons will result in the unnecessary disease and deaths of many incarcerated persons.

When incarcerated persons are released from prison they can take this infectious disease back into the communities in which they live, further contributing to the spread of tuberculosis globally, they noted.

“Greater focus and resources for addressing the tuberculosis epidemic in prisons are needed to protect the health of incarcerated people and their communities,” said Harries.

The team is currently working with several health organisations to attempt to update global guidelines on how to manage and reduce TB in prisons, as the most recent guidelines were written in the year 2000.

“One of the reasons this population is so neglected is because of the lack of data,” Martinez said.

“Our hope is that these results can help stakeholders understand the urgency of the issue and the amount of people in prisons that develop tuberculosis and remain undiagnosed for long periods of time and can spur them to take action,” he added.

TB is an infectious disease that most often affects the lungs and is caused by a type of bacteria. It spreads through the air when infected people cough, sneeze or spit.

The disease is preventable and curable. In 2021, an estimated 10.6 million people fell ill with TB worldwide while 1.6 million people died from the disease, according to WHO.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

18 dead as heavy rains lash north India; shops, cars washed away in Himachal; waterlogging in several parts of Punjab, Haryana

2
Himachal

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

3
Diaspora

Indian community waves Tricolour outside consulate in Toronto countering pro-Khalistani protesters

4
Himachal

Heavy rains lead to massive increase in water inflow at major dams, but situation under control

5
Chandigarh

Punjab government seeks Army’s help to deal with flood situation in Mohali

6
Himachal

Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record

7
Punjab

Punjab's former deputy chief minister OP Soni arrested in disproportionate assets case

8
Punjab

Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura

9
Punjab

Sutlej, Ghaggar breach banks in Punjab

10
Punjab

After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army personnel

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Top News

Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit ever, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40 years record

Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record

27 people have lost their lives across Himachal in rain-rela...

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...

Chandigarh schools to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

Chandigarh schools to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rain

UT Administration issues order to ensure safety and security...

Video: In Himachal Pradesh, swelling Beas and Sutlej rivers swallow everything that comes in their way

Video: In Himachal Pradesh, swelling Beas and Sutlej rivers swallow everything that comes in their way

Vehicle being washed away by swollen Beas river after monsoo...

After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army columns

After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army personnel

Punjab Home Secretary has requested for ‘urgent’ deployment ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Flood threat in Ravi after dam water release, rains in Himachal Pradesh

Accident victim’s kin stage protest at Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar with body

Another Pakistan drone found in Amritsar Sector

SGPC to review probe report, staffers relieved

Chandigarh schools to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

Chandigarh schools to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rain

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

Rain cripples Mohali

Punjab Govt seeks Army help in Mohali district

Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to cross danger mark on Tuesday

Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to cross danger mark on Tuesday

Supreme Court to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea on July 14

Delhi records highest single-day July rain since ’82

Delhi HC sets aside Centre’s order cancelling OCI card of academic Ashok Swain

Schools in Gurugram, Delhi closed today

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Situation under control across dist, says Kapurthala Dy Commissioner

Woman among five drug peddlers held

Immigration agent in police net

Ludhiana resident nabbed with 7K intoxicating tablets, SUV seized

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Civic body’s tall claims on Buddha Nullah exposed

Incessant rainfall, downpour alert for today worry farmers

MC to cut evening water supply too by two hours

Open House: What should be done to deter youth from taking to crime to make a quick buck?

Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura

Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura

Sewerage gives in, incessant showers flood royal city

Preneet Kaur takes stock of affected areas

Punjabi Sahit Sabha fetes pupils excelling in Punjabi subjects

Fatehgarh Sahib girl named editor of Norway magazine