Proposal to promote ethanol-based cook stoves under consideration: Food Secretary

The Centre may consider a proposal to promote ethanol-based cook stoves if it meets certain regulatory changes so that these can at least be used in the vicinity of ethanol distilleries, a senior official of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Food Supplies said on Tuesday.

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"There is a proposal under consideration to promote ethanol stoves due to the prevailing West Asia conflict situation. But it requires certain regulatory changes. I hope some enabling provisions are made to it so that we can popularize the same in the vicinity of ethanol distilleries in catchment areas," Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution said on the sidelines of ISMA SugarNXT 2026 event here.

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India's ethanol blending programme has emerged as a key policy tool in managing excess sugar supplies while reducing dependence on crude oil imports. The country has achieved 20 per cent blending.

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The secretary admitted that there have been demands by the industry to increase ethanol blending beyond 20 per cent.

"Currently, we have ethanol production capacity of 2,000 crore litres. The government will decide whether to use it for making less fuel vehicles, produce ethanol or for other avenues. A committee of high-ranking officials has been set up to look into the matter. There will be an update before the next ethanol season begins," the official noted.

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The ethanol programme has delivered significant economic benefits, with savings of about Rs 1.65 lakh crore in foreign exchange since 2014-15 due to reduced crude oil imports.

The food secretary also said that if the approved sugar exports quota is not fully utilized, the surplus supplies may be diverted towards ethanol or carried forward as stock.

"If it is not exported, then it will remain with us in terms of the closing balance," he added. Chopra also rejected reports of India banning sugar exports.

Asked about the loss to farmers due to unseasonal rains, he said, "We have received requests for relaxation from Haryana and Rajasthan. We have sent our teams to the states to know the ground reality."

The Centre had earlier approved exports of 1.5 million tonnes of sugar for the current season. However, exports continue to face challenges due to parity issues, even as global prices have firmed up in recent weeks.

On pricing policy, the industry's demand for a hike in the minimum selling price (MSP) is under consideration. "MSP is in demand... we are thinking about it and at the right time, it will be decided," the senior official added.