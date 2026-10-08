The brain controls our ability to think, remember, speak, move and make decisions. Yet, many pay attention to brain health only when a serious problem occurs.

Many daily choices can impact brain health in the long run, raising the risk of stroke, cognitive decline and other neurological problems.

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Arvind’s (68) family sought medical help because of his increasing forgetfulness. He had increasingly become socially inactive, rarely exercised and had spent years with poorly controlled blood pressure and diabetes. Arvind was diagnosed with early Alzheimer’s disease. He was advised appropriate medical management along with cognitive stimulation, regular exercise, social engagement, and controlling risk factors such as blood pressure and diabetes.

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Baljeet Singh, in his early sixties, had for years lived with high BP and cholesterol, did no exercise and had no diet control. He suddenly developed weakness on one side and had difficulty in speaking. He had experienced a stroke. In his case, there were several risk factors like uncontrolled high BP, high cholesterol and unhealthy lifestyle, which if modified could have prevented the stroke.

Some of the major, modifiable risk factors for cognitive decline include high BP, high blood sugar, high cholesterol (especially elevated LDL), obesity, sleep disorders, anxiety, untreated hearing loss, and vision changes like cataracts.

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Uncontrolled high BP is a major risk: One of the most important steps in protecting brain health is controlling BP. High BP can damage blood vessels over time and is a major risk factor for stroke. It may also contribute to damage involving the small blood vessels of the brain.

Regular BP monitoring, physical activity and taking prescribed medicines on time can majorly avert stroke risk. High BP usually has no symptoms. The best remedy is continuous monitoring, especially for those with a family history, poor lifestyle choices and poor sleep.

Exercise is good for brain: Regular exercise improves both heart and brain health. Walking, cycling, swimming — any physical activity should be part of daily life. For most adults, especially the elderly, at least 150 minutes of moderate and consistence activity every week, along with 2-3 sessions of muscle-strengthening activities, are must. Consistency matters more than intensity.

Sleep is essential: Adequate daily sleep of seven to nine hours is essential for good concentration and memory and overall health. Irregular sleep and untreated sleep disorders affect sleep quality. Persistent loud snoring, pauses in breathing during sleep and excessive daytime sleepiness should not be ignored.

Healthy diet, healthy brain: A healthy diet is good for heart and brain health. Eat a balanced diet of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, nuts and healthy fats daily. Avoid or limit excessive salt and sugar, processed foods, sugary drinks and fried foods. Keep diabetes, high cholesterol and weight in check as uncontrolled diabetes and cholesterol, and obesity can affect vascular health and raise stroke risk.

Keep the brain active: Reading, learning new skills or languages, social interaction, solving puzzles, Sudoku, crosswords, etc, can check cognitive decline. Good brain health is a combination of various factors, including exercise, healthy diet, sleep, BP and diabetes control, and social bonding. Persistent problems with memory, concentration or daily functioning warrant immediate medical assessment.

Stroke a major threat: Stroke is a major disruptor of brain health. If you experience the following symptoms or a sudden severe headache, seek immediate medical aid.

BE FAST

B – Balance: Sudden trouble in walking or coordination.

E – Eyes: Sudden blurred or double vision, or loss of sight in one or both eyes.

F – Face drooping: One side of the face droops or feels numb; lopsided smile.

A – Arm weakness: One arm is weak or numb; ask the person to raise both arms to see if one drifts downward.

S – Speech is slurred or garbled.

T – Time — Don’t waste time, call emergency service.

Do not wait for symptoms to improve. Note the time the symptoms began and get to hospital/emergency fast. The first 60 minutes, called the Golden Hour, are crucial. Getting treatment in this window can minimise permanent brain tissue damage.

Don’t dismiss unusual headaches: Most headaches are not a symptom of any serious or dangerous medical condition. However, certain warning signs need prompt medical attention. A sudden, extremely severe headache, a headache associated with weakness or speech difficulty, headache with fever and neck stiffness, or a progressive headache accompanied by neurological symptoms should be evaluated urgently.

For a healthy brain, especially in old age, we should begin early with these simple measures: Control blood pressure. Exercise. Sleep adequately. Eat well. Avoid tobacco. Manage diabetes and cholesterol. Stay mentally and socially active. Recognise stroke warning signs. These simple measures can make a huge difference. Healthy habits cannot guarantee against dementia or stroke, but they can influence factors that determine how well our brain ages. The best time to protect your brain is before a serious neurological problem occurs.

— The writer is Director, Neurosurgery, Park Hospital, Panchkula