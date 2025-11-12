Reduce stress through your diet

In today’s fast-paced and busy life, from adults to children alike, stress has become a permanent aspect of life. A major component of life, our diet and the food we eat, play a major part in adding to or reducing this stress in our lives.

Advertisement

Many people, when stressed, can have cravings for comfort foods like chocolates, or sweets, chips, fried food, etc, most of which are high-fat, high-sugar, high-salt foods. Many a time, these so-called comfort foods replace a normal healthy diet creating a vicious circle, because having a poor diet can negatively affect mood and mental health.

Advertisement

Chronic stress can cause cortisol (also called stress hormone) levels to remain high, leading to increased cravings for comfort food, increased appetite and fat storage, particularly around the abdomen, and eventually weight gain and health complications associated with obesity.

Advertisement

Stress can also lead to poor sleep, increasing fatigue levels, which in turn can lead to having high-calorie foods for energy.

Nutrition coach Neelu Malhotra says a diet rich in B vitamins, magnesium, vitamin C, and omega-3 fatty acids can help nervous system function better, stabilise blood sugar and help manage stress responses.

Advertisement

She shares some tips:

Avoid having high-fat foods. Reduce consumption of fat in your daily diet. Foods with high fat content have a disastrous effect on your power of concentration. These foods can make you mentally slow, leading to poor judgement calls. Avoid having fried foods, as they have high levels of transfats.

Cut down on salt. Avoid or restrict processed foods, biscuits, salted nuts, etc, many of which contain excessive amount of

Keep your intake of coffee and tea moderate and soft drinks, packaged juices etc, occasional. Many of these drinks contain very high amounts of sugar.

Eat foods rich in potassium such as bananas, cauliflower, beans, corn, cherries, apricots, mushrooms, tomatoes, potatoes, lady's finger, melons, lettuce, peas, plums, rice, pineapple, etc. Potassium helps lower blood pressure, a physical reaction to stress. An electrolyte, it helps balance fluids in the body. An electrolyte imbalance can lead to feeling sluggish and fatigued, which can be exacerbated by stress. Some studies suggest that potassium supplementation can reduce markers of oxidative stress, which can be triggered or worsened by chronic stress.

Drink more fluids. Opt for plain or herbal water, thin buttermilk, etc.

Include foods rich in Vitamin C in daily diet like amla, orange, mausami, lemon, tomatoes, guava etc. It keeps walls of capillaries flexible.

Have more calcium-rich foods such as low-fat dairy products. Calcium helps manage stress by regulating neurotransmitters and aiding in sleep, muscle relaxation, and nerve signal transmission. Stress can also deplete the body's calcium reserves.

Include more foods rich in Vitamin B complex like eggs, milk, fresh chicken but avoid salami, sausages which are processed. B vitamins play a crucial role in brain health and function, including the synthesis of neurotransmitters that affect mood. Many studies have shown that adequate B vitamin intake can lead to improvement in perceived stress and mood.

Have more protein-rich foods like fish, chicken, lean cuts of meat, low fat milk and dairy products, sabut or whole dals, soya products, beans, peas, broccoli, spinach, chaulai, nuts and seeds, etc. Protein is good for stress and anxiety as it helps produce mood-regulating neurotransmitters like serotonin, which regulates mood and emotions, stabilises blood sugar by preventing sharp spikes and crashes that can mimic or worsen anxiety symptoms, and supports sleep (tryptophan, found in protein, helps regulate sleep). It also keeps you feeling full for longer which can help prevent stress-related overeating or mood swings caused by hunger.

By including healthy foods in you daily diet and having small, frequent nutritious meals, you can keep your stress levels down.