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Home / Health / Refusing feeding, poor weight gain in babies may be GERD

Refusing feeding, poor weight gain in babies may be GERD

Ask the expert

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:12 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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My baby is 7 months old. He refuses feeds and spits up frequently. Is this reflux? He vomits frequently, faces discomfort during feeding and is not gaining weight. How do we manage this? — Geeta Khanna, Panchkula

Frequent spitting up is common in infants, but feeding refusal, discomfort and poor weight gain are warning signs that may indicate gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) rather than simple reflux. Your baby needs evaluation by a paediatrician to confirm the cause. Until assessed, offer smaller, frequent feeds, avoid overfeeding, burp and keep him upright for 20-30 minutes after feeding. Always place him on his back on a flat, firm surface to sleep. Seek urgent care for green or bloody vomit, dehydration or forceful vomiting.

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— Dr Jerin C Sekhar, Paediatric Intensivist, Cloudnine Hospital, Mohali

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I have a ligament injury in my right ankle, and my foot keeps twisting repeatedly despite regular exercises and wearing an ankle support. Could you please advise whether surgery would help stabilise my ankle and prevent further twisting, or whether the problem could persist even after surgery? What treatment options should I consider, and how should I proceed? — Savita Arora (37), Karnal

Repeated ankle twisting despite exercises and support may indicate chronic ankle instability, often caused by ligaments that have not healed adequately. A thorough assessment, supported by imaging where necessary, helps determine the extent of ligament damage. Treatment typically includes structured physiotherapy to improve strength, balance and joint control, along with an ankle stirrup brace for added support. If instability persists despite adequate rehabilitation, surgical ligament repair or reconstruction may be considered. Surgery can improve stability, but recurrence cannot be entirely ruled out.

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— Dr Yash Gulati, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi

I have pain in my knees constantly and my feet and ankles also get swollen by the evening. My swelling gets a little better after I rest for some time. My job involves standing for long hours. I can't bend much or even sit on the floor. I was recommended some tests. The results showed very low vitamin D and calcium levels. I have been taking these supplements though not regularly but my pain or swelling has not improved. What could be the reason? How long do I have to take these supplements? — Babita Singh (49), Rewari

Low vitamin D and calcium levels can contribute to bone pain, muscle weakness and difficulty with movement. However, persistent knee pain and swelling of the feet and ankles may also indicate osteoarthritis or circulation-related issues. Irregular supplementation may delay recovery, and the duration of treatment depends on deficiency levels and follow-up test results. I recommend an orthopaedic evaluation to identify the underlying cause and ensure appropriate treatment, rather than relying on supplements alone.

— Dr Gitesh Singh, Orthopaedician, Livasa Hospital, Karnal

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