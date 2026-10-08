Rising heat puts pregnant women, newborns at greater health risk, warn experts

Extreme heat is emerging as a growing health concern for pregnant women and newborns, with experts warning that prolonged exposure to high temperatures puts additional stress on the body and can increase the risk of dehydration, exhaustion and other complications during pregnancy.

There has been a rise in heat-related pregnancy complications over the past five years, along with an increase in heat-related concerns affecting foetal and newborn health, Apollo Spectra Hospital Mumbai gynecologist Dr Shifa Panwala said.

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“Pregnancy can lead to many changes in the body, along with an increase in blood volume and metabolic demands. So, when the temperature rises, the body has to work harder to maintain its normal temperature. This can lead to dehydration, dizziness, fatigue and high blood pressure. And in some women, mainly those with existing risk factors, severe heat stress can cause pregnancy complications, such as pre-eclampsia,” she said.

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Pregnant women tend to feel hotter and become dehydrated more quickly, making prolonged exposure to hot or poorly-ventilated environments and inadequate fluid intake a risk for heat exhaustion, she added.

Dr Priyanka Sonawane, Consultant at Mumbai-based Zynova Shalby Hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology department, said extreme heat can also take a toll on the baby’s well-being.

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“Dehydration and maternal heat stress can impact circulation and overall pregnancy health. Heat exposure can lead to outcomes, such as preterm birth and low birth weight in some women. Pregnant women with high-risk pregnancies, such as hypertension, may need additional precautions,” she said.

Regular antenatal check-ups become especially important during periods of extreme heat so that maternal blood pressure, fetal growth, and overall well-being can be monitored by the doctor. Therefore, it is necessary for pregnant women to drink fluids regularly and avoid outdoor activities, Dr Sonawane said.

“Even families should also take special care of newborns during hot weather. They should be kept in a cool, well-ventilated environment, dressed in light clothing, and monitored,” she added.

Dr Tanmesh Kumar Sahu, consultant neonatologist and NICU in-charge of Medicover Hospital in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar, said, newborns can be sensitive to high temperatures as they are unable to regulate their body temperature as effectively as older children.

“During hot weather, it is imperative for parents to keep babies in a cool, well-ventilated room. Moreover, parents should watch out for signs and symptoms in babies, such as poor feeding, unusual sleepiness, dehydration, fewer wet diapers, or fever. If the baby appears unusually warm or unwell, seek immediate attention,” said Dr Sahu.

Dr Shruti Kotangale, consultant gynecologist, obstetrician and infertility expert at AIMS Hospital in Dombivli, said that in extreme heat, pregnant women can experience discomfort, dehydration, dizziness, nausea, or light-headedness.

“In a week, two out of 10 pregnant women aged between 25-37 years visit with complaints of dehydration, dizziness, headaches, and reduced urination. Pregnant women should ensure they stay safe during extreme heat,” she added.