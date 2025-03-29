Rising obesity among youth a growing concern in India

A study published in The Lancet early this month predicted that 21.8 crore men and 23.1 crore women in India will be overweight by 2050. As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5, overall, 24% of Indian women and 23% of Indian men are overweight or obese.

The study projected that the prevalence of obesity will shoot up among adolescents or those between the ages of 15 and 24. The number of overweight children in India has shot up tremendously, with the country currently ranked second to China.

The Indian Council of Medical Research and NITI Aayog have said that investing in adolescent nutrition is a national imperative and key to tackling the country’s rising obesity issue.

Rising obesity among youth

The Lancet estimated that in 2021, India had the highest number of overweight or obese young people, surpassing China and the United States. It projected that 21.8 crore men and 23.1 crore women in India will be overweight by 2050 surpassing China. The number of adults aged 25 and above diagnosed as “obese” increased between 1990 and 2021. The rapid increase in obesity among adolescents increases the risk of early onset of several diseases, such as Type-2 diabetes, hypertension heart diseases, and certain types of cancer. It will also lead to more healthcare spending.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), obesity is defined as an abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health.

Key factors driving the rise of obesity in India

ICMR says there is a tendency to gain weight mostly around 20 years of age; and among women after childbirth because of less physical activity and excess calorie intake. Unhealthy, highly processed, high-fat, sugar and salt foods are the major reasons behind obesity. Inadequate and improper sleeping habits, along with more hours of screen time spent in watching television and mobile phones is strongly associated with weight gain in childhood, adolescence and adulthood. ICMR also discouraged the intake of pizza, cookies, samosa and pastries which have higher content of oil, sugar and fat.

Diet recommended by ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN)

ICMR-NIN recommended that packaged foods and foods containing excess oil, salt, sugar, added colours and other additives should be avoided. Regular yoga and physical activity are essential. Increase consumption of fruits, vegetables and pulses. Prefer whole grains and millets to refined grains/ultra-processed foods.

Interventions by Government to curb instances of obesity

The Union Health Ministry has partnered with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to develop and implement research programs that integrate traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern science in managing lifestyle disorders like obesity. University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a directive in July 2024 prohibiting “the sale of unhealthy foods in colleges. The educational institutions were requested to implement the prohibition of sales of unhealthy foods in canteens. FSSAI, in collaboration with the ICMR-NIN, has recommended mandatory labelling of high fat, salt, and sugar foods to help consumers make informed choices and moderate their intake of unhealthy foods.