Room heaters can be dangerous for health

As North India faces a severe cold wave with lowest temperatures hovering between 2°C and 4°C, the near freezing life, even indoors, is being sustained with the help of heaters or blowers. But beware, while these may provide quick warmth against the chill, their prolonged use can cause various health issues, due to their impact on air quality, humidity, etc. In enclosed spaces like offices or in poorly ventilated areas where air circulation is limited, these risks increase manifold.

Advertisement

Hot air can cause dryness and dehydration: Heaters and blowers often produce dry heat, which reduces indoor humidity levels. Breathing this dry air for prolonged periods can dry out your skin, lips, eyes, and mucous membranes, causing irritation, cracked skin, nosebleeds, rashes, and aggravate conditions like eczema.

Advertisement

Low or reduced humidity levels also irritate the respiratory tract, causing dry, sore throats, coughing and sneezing, and making you more susceptible to infections.

Advertisement

In extreme cases, prolonged exposure to dry air can lead to dehydration, as the body loses moisture through the skin and breathing.

Respiratory and allergy issues: Blowers and fan heaters circulate air, stirring up dust, mould, dander, and allergens in enclosed spaces, which can worsen asthma, allergies, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Advertisement

Various studies show that heated indoor environments increase respiratory problems, with those already suffering from respiratory issues more likely to experience coughing and sneezing.

Cardiovascular and other systemic risks: Exposure to CO or poor air quality from heaters can strain the heart and brain, increasing risks of heart attacks, strokes, or aggravating existing conditions like asthma.

Many people use wood or fuel-burning heaters, which can be even riskier as fine particles from smoke can enter the lungs, raising the risk of lung cancer — even with infrequent use. A study found that exposure to such heaters for even 30+ days in a year increased lung cancer risk by 68 per cent. Gas, oil, propane, or other fuel-burning heaters release carbon monoxide (CO) that can build up in unventilated rooms leading to carbon monoxide poisoning. Their usage also reduces oxygen levels in the air potentially causing headaches, dizziness, confusion, unconsciousness, or even death. Portable propane heaters are particularly risky for CO emissions, even if they have built-in sensors.

Additionally, the dry environment can also disrupt sleep, contributing to broader health issues like weakened immunity.

Tips to minimise risks of using heaters/blowers

Avoid using for prolonged periods. Shut off as soon as the room/space gets warm.

To ensure good ventilation, use heaters with safety features (like auto-shutoff and CO detectors).

Maintain humidity by using a humidifier alongside your heater to maintain 30-50% indoor humidity. In absence of a humidifier, keep an uncovered vessel filled with water in the room.

Stay hydrated by drinking water and using moisturisers for skin; add houseplants near heaters to naturally increase humidity.

Choose heater types that minimise air drying, such as infrared, radiant-panel, or oil-filled models, which heat objects rather than circulating dry air.

Clean and dust the area around the heater regularly to reduce allergen circulation. Use air purifiers if needed for better indoor air quality.

Avoid fuel-burning types indoors without proper ventilation. If you experience symptoms like persistent coughing or dizziness, consult a doctor and check for CO levels.

.

.