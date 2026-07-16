Same pitch, different pain: The women’s cricket injury crisis that nobody sees coming

The women’s cricket injury crisis that nobody sees coming. There is a girl from a village near Kangra who travels two hours by bus to Dharamsala for training. A kit on her back, rotis in her bag, sometimes enough, often not. She bowls fast, trains without complaint and coaches say: “This one has something special.” She is also, without knowing it, quietly putting her body at risk.

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This is not about the lack of talent, weak athletes or poor dedication. It is about health challenges unique to women cricketers - and systems not built to recognise them. As a physiotherapist to the Himachal Pradesh women’s team and as a researcher in injury prevention for women cricketers, I see this gap every day. It shows up in recovery rooms after fatigue is pushed through. It shows up in menstrual irregularity no one talks about. And it shows up in injury patterns that repeat until the right questions are finally asked.

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Not a contact sport but still brutal

Cricket is not contact sport but is still brutal. A fast bowler hits the crease 20-30 times a session, loading her entire bodyweight into each delivery. Wicket-keepers squat and spring for hours. Batters sprint, pivot and hold focus through long innings. The toll is real - and for women, it is shaped by anatomy and hormones that differ from men in ways that matter. Take the knee. Women have a wider angle between the thigh and the kneecap than men. It sounds minor, but every run, jump landing or cut places more sideways stress on the joint. Over a season, it adds up. ACL tears in female athletes occur at 2-8x the rate of males doing the same movements - not from less fitness, but from joint geometry.

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Shoulder injuries are more common in female throwers for similar reasons. Wrist and hand injuries heal slower when nutrition is poor. Weak hips increase load on the lower back, already stressed by the twist of fast bowling. None of this is random. It follows a pattern specific to the female body.

Energy problem nobody names

The medical term is RED-S: Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport. The concept is simple - the body lacks fuel for all demands placed on it. The body burns energy constantly - sleeping, digesting, repairing muscle, maintaining hormones. Athletes need more. RED-S occurs when training expenditure exceeds food intake. If ignored, health unravels from the inside.

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Early signs are subtle - unshakable fatigue, frequent illness, poor concentration, unexplained mood shifts. These are blamed on training blocks, exams or personality - rarely on under-fuelling. Later signs are louder - frequent injuries, slow healing, declining performance despite effort. The most reliable early warning, still misunderstood, is the menstrual cycle.

Conversation we keep avoiding

One of the most damaging myths in women’s sport - losing periods means hard training. It doesn’t. It means something is wrong. When energy is low, the body prioritises survival over reproduction. Hormones regulating the cycle are suppressed. Periods become irregular or stop. Those same hormones protect bone density, so the long-term cost is high, especially for 16-25 years’ old in their peak bone-building years.

A fast bowler under-fuelling in this window isn’t just underperforming. She is setting up stress fractures that may appear months later. By the time a scan shows the fracture, the nutritional deficit has been building silently. In Himachal’s hill districts, menstruation is rarely discussed openly. Girls hesitate to raise it with coaches, assume its “part of the deal,” and keep going. Some suffer season-ending injuries. Some leave the sport entirely.

Growing up with the sport in hills

Women cricketers from Himachal are among India’s most resilient athletes. Many fight for every opportunity - grounds to train, family support, balancing college with camps and long travel for trials.

Kangra, between the Dhauladhar and Shivalik ranges, now contributes steadily to the state women’s cricket. Girls, who once watched men play on temple grounds, are entering formal structures. What was rare 15 years ago is becoming normal. That deserves celebration. But ground access and selection alone are not enough. The next step is health support that keeps talent playing long enough to realise potential. A 19-year-old bowler from near Palampur with a stress fracture from poor nutrition and no load monitoring doesn’t just lose months. She may lose her career window.

Prevention is not optional

In women’s cricket, prevention cannot be an afterthought at the weekend. It must be daily, because preventing injury is worth more than treating one. A proper pre-season screen for women should exceed fitness tests. It should assess landing mechanics, hip strength and spinal load in bowling actions. It should include menstrual history, typical daily intake and prior stress-bone injuries. These factors connect and together reveal risks a fitness test misses.

For fast bowlers, tracking total balls bowled in training plus matches is protection, not paperwork. Crossing weekly load thresholds sharply raises lumbar stress - fracture risk. These numbers are manageable with planning. Problems arise only when no one monitors them.

Coaches are key

A coach who understands female physiology is an early warning system. A performance dip blamed on “attitude” may be low iron, poor sleep or inadequate recovery. How you interpret it changes what happens next.

Athletes also need honest education, not lectures on vegetables, but clear reasons: why certain exercises protect knees, why screens aren’t formalities, why skipping breakfast before a session is risky even without hunger. When cricketers understand the “why”, they make better choices and become partners in their health.

Why this matters now

Women’s cricket in India is at an inflection point. The Women’s Premier League, expanded BCCI state funding and a formal U-19 international circuit have made professional cricket a real path for girls, who had none five years ago. For a serious player from Kangra, opportunity exists like never before. The question is whether support systems match it — whether health infrastructure, education and daily welfare decisions keep pace with ambition.

My doctoral research keeps confirming one core finding: women athletes are not smaller versions of men. They are physiologically distinct, with direct consequences for injury, recovery and long-term health. The science isn’t new. What is new is the recognition that practice on the ground must change.

The determination these players show - travelling from remote villages, balancing hill-state life, competing against better-resourced peers - deserves a support system equally serious about protection.

The writer is Physiotherapist, Women’s Cricket Team, HPCA