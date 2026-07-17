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Home / Health / Sana Saeed reveals battling bulimia: Didn't know I had it

Sana Saeed reveals battling bulimia: Didn't know I had it

Saeed, who essayed the role of Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, shared a video on her Instagram and said she didn’t know about bulimia for years as she never heard it

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New Delhi, Updated At : 04:41 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Actor Sana Saeed. Image credits/Instagram @sanaofficial
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Actor Sana Saeed, known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, said she had bulimia for years and has recovered from the eating disorder.

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Bulimia interferes with eating behaviours and is marked by uncontrolled episodes of overeating, followed by purging by vomiting or misuse of laxatives or water pills.

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Saeed, who essayed the role of Anjali in Karan Johar’s directorial, shared a video on her Instagram handle on Friday and said she didn’t know about the disorder for years as she never heard the term.

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The 37-year-old actor confirmed she has recovered and urged people to reach out for help if they find themselves struggling with eating disorders.

“I didn’t know I had an eating disorder for years. Not because I wasn’t suffering, but because I had never heard the words. Growing up, nobody talked about it. There was no language for what I was going through, so I carried it silently and alone for a long time. When I finally read about bulimia, I understood for the first time what was happening to me. And even then the shame of admitting it, even just to myself, took years to move through,” she wrote in the caption.

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“I’m sharing this because somewhere out there someone is carrying something they don’t even have a name for yet. And I want them to know, it has a name. You are not alone. And there is a way through. I am fully recovered, and I have never felt more at home in my body or my life. If you are struggling, please reach out to someone you trust or look for eating disorder support in your region,” she added.

“Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” served as Saeed’s acting debut. She later went on to feature in Johar’s “Student of the Year”, where she essayed the role of Tanya. She is also known for her roles in projects such as “Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega” and Badal” and has appeared in shows such as “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” and “Khatron Ke Khiladi’, among others.

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