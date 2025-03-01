Saving lives, organ by organ

THE book ‘Real Donors: An Insight of Society & Legislation on Organ Donation’ brings forward courageous stories about the selflessness of organ donors and their families. Written with an aim to raise awareness about this cause, the book also provides detailed guidance, including legal information, to those who want to donate organs as well as for their families, as also for the recipients.

The author, Rakesh Bains, an IRSE (Indian Railway Service of Engineers) officer, is also a social activist and philanthropist. His NGO Raksha Foundation has been creating awareness about the noble cause for many years and has inspired and facilitated a large number of people to donate organs.

Divided into 13 chapters, in this exhaustive book, Bains has attempted to address and explain concerns pertaining to organ and body donation that a donor or recipient can experience during the process. Right from the basics of organ donation to the National Organ Transplant Programmes, the legal framework surrounding organ donation according to the Transplantation of Human Organ & Tissues (Amendment) Act 2011, every issue has been explained in detail, including receiving organs from unknown donors.