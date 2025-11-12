Scientists turn body fat into bone to heal spinal fractures: Study

Washington DC [US], November 12 (ANI): Researchers in Osaka have found that stem cells from fat tissue can repair spinal fractures similar to those caused by osteoporosis.

Advertisement

By turning these cells into bone-forming clusters and pairing them with a bone-rebuilding material, rats regained stronger, healthier spines.

Advertisement

The approach could provide a safe and minimally invasive alternative for treating bone diseases in humans.

Advertisement

Researchers at Osaka Metropolitan University have developed a promising new method for repairing spinal fractures using stem cells extracted from adipose tissue, also known as body fat.

In animal studies, the treatment successfully healed spinal injuries in rats that mimic osteoporosis-related fractures seen in humans. Because these cells are easy to collect, even from older adults, and cause minimal strain on the body, the technique could provide a gentle, non-invasive alternative for treating bone diseases.

Advertisement

Osteoporosis weakens bones, making them fragile and more likely to break. As Japan's population continues to age, the number of people affected is projected to surpass 15 million.

Among the various types of fractures caused by osteoporosis, compression fractures of the spine, known as osteoporotic vertebral fractures, are the most common.

These injuries can result in long-term disability and severely reduce quality of life, highlighting the need for safer and more effective treatments.

Researchers at Osaka Metropolitan University have developed a promising new method for repairing spinal fractures using stem cells extracted from adipose tissue, also known as body fat.

In animal studies, the treatment successfully healed spinal injuries in rats that mimic osteoporosis-related fractures seen in humans.

Because these cells are easy to collect, even from older adults, and cause minimal strain on the body, the technique could provide a gentle, non-invasive alternative for treating bone diseases.

How Fat-Derived Stem Cells Help Rebuild Bone

Stem cells derived from adipose tissue (ADSCs) show strong potential for repairing bone damage. These multipotent cells can develop into various types of tissue, including bone.

When ADSCs are cultivated into three-dimensional spherical groups called spheroids, their ability to promote tissue repair increases.

Pre-differentiating these spheroids toward bone-forming cells further enhances their effectiveness in stimulating bone regeneration.

Led by Graduate School of Medicine student Yuta Sawada and Dr. Shinji Takahashi, the Osaka research team used ADSCs to create bone-differentiated spheroids and combined them with b-tricalcium phosphate, a material commonly used in bone reconstruction. The mixture was applied to rats with spinal fractures, resulting in significant improvements in bone healing and strength.

The researchers also observed that genes responsible for bone formation and regeneration became more active after the treatment, suggesting that the approach stimulates the body's natural healing processes.

Promising Outlook for Future Treatments

"This study has revealed the potential of bone differentiation spheroids using ADSCs for the development of new treatments for spinal fractures," said Sawada. "Since the cells are obtained from fat, there is little burden on the body, ensuring patient safety."

Dr. Takahashi added, "This simple and effective method can treat even difficult fractures and may accelerate healing. This technique is expected to become a new treatment that helps extend the healthy life of patients."

The findings were published in Bone and Joint Research. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)