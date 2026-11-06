An Indian chartered accountant has caught the internet's attention after travelling to Japan to buy a customised pillow worth nearly Rs 40,000, saying it was an investment in better sleep and relief from persistent neck pain.

Identified as Vipandeep Kaur, she explained that spending long hours working on her laptop and using her mobile phone had taken a toll on her neck. Instead of opting for an ordinary pillow, she decided to get one specially designed around her body posture and sleeping habits during her visit to Japan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CA Vipandeep Kaur (@soultravel_vipan)

Vipandeep shared her experience in an Instagram video on November 4, revealing that she purchased the pillow from Nishikawa, a Japanese bedding brand, at a 400-year-old shop in Nihonbashi.

How is the Rs 40,000 pillow customised?

Vipandeep offered a glimpse into the detailed process involved in making the pillow, explaining that Japanese sleep experts first assess a customer's neck posture and sleeping requirements.

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The process begins with measurements of the neck and an assessment of the suitable fabric. Customers are then asked to lie down on pillows of different heights so that experts can determine the ideal height and support based on their sleeping position.

Only after the measurements and assessment are complete is the customised pillow made.

The pillow also contains black Binchotan charcoal pipe beads as filling material, which are used to provide support and improve sleeping comfort.

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'For me, it is a good investment'

Explaining her decision to spend such a substantial amount on a pillow, Vipandeep said she had never paid much attention to sleep earlier in life. However, as she has grown older, she has begun experiencing sleep-related difficulties and persistent neck discomfort.

"I have never really paid so much attention to my sleep in my life. But as I am getting older, my sleep is getting worse. My neck has been affected by using my laptop and mobile phone throughout the day. However, I love sleeping. So, for me, this is a good investment," she said.

She added that she hopes the customised pillow will help ease her neck pain and improve her sleep quality.

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Internet divided over Rs 40,000 pillow

Her unusual shopping experience quickly went viral, reportedly attracting more than 300,000 views within four hours of being posted.

While several users appreciated her decision to prioritise sleep and comfort, others wondered whether a pillow costing Rs 40,000 was really worth the expense.

"If only I had that kind of money!" one user commented.

Another wrote, "Wow, this is genuinely worth it."

A third user offered a rather different take, suggesting that she could have saved the money by developing the habit of switching off her phone as soon as she got home.

Another social media user said they, too, would love to try the customised pillow someday.