DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Health / Shingles vaccine may also slow down biological ageing in older adults, study finds

Shingles vaccine may also slow down biological ageing in older adults, study finds

Shingles, also called herpes zoster, is a painful, blistering skin rash caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus, with risk said to be higher for those aged 50 and above.

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:06 PM Jan 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representation purposes only.
Advertisement

A new study shows that a shingles vaccine may also slow down biological ageing among older adults, along with protecting against a herpes infection.

Advertisement

Shingles, also called herpes zoster, is a painful, blistering skin rash caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus, with risk said to be higher for those aged 50 and above.

Advertisement

In addition to tackling acute infection, studies show the shingles vaccine to have protective effects against neurodegenerative disorders, including dementia, in which memory and thought processes steadily decline with age and impair one's cognition.

Advertisement

"This study adds to emerging evidence that vaccines could play a role in promoting healthy ageing by modulating biological systems beyond infection prevention," Jung Ki Kim, research associate professor of gerontology at the University of Southern California, US, and the first author of the study published in The Journals of Gerontology Series A, said.

Researchers looked at how shingles vaccination affected varied aspects of biological ageing, such as inflammation, immunity and neurodegeneration, in more than 3,800 participants who were aged 70 and older in 2016.

Advertisement

On average, vaccinated individuals were found to have significantly lower inflammation and a lower overall biological ageing score. They also showed a slower ageing at a genetic level.

"Shingles vaccination was significantly associated with lower inflammation scores, slower epigenetic and transcriptomic ageing, and a lower composite biological ageing score, suggesting potential benefits for systemic inflammation, molecular and overall biological ageing," the authors wrote.

The results provide insights into possible mechanisms behind how one's immune system health interacts with ageing processes, the researchers said.

Kim said chronic, low-level inflammation is a well-known contributor to many age-related conditions, including heart disease, frailty, and cognitive decline -- a phenomenon known as 'inflammaging'.

"By helping to reduce this background inflammation -- possibly by preventing (a) reactivation of the virus that causes shingles -- the vaccine may play a role in supporting healthier ageing," she said.

"While the exact biological mechanisms remain to be understood, the potential for vaccination to reduce inflammation makes it a promising addition to broader strategies aimed at promoting resilience and slowing age-related decline," Kim added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts