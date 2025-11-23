Shocking! Uranium found in breastmilk of lactating mothers in Bihar, infants at potential health risk

A recent study has revealed alarming levels of uranium (U238) in the breastmilk of lactating mothers across several districts in Bihar, raising serious health concerns for their infants.

Advertisement

Researchers from multiple institutions have found that uranium exposure through breastmilk could pose significant non-carcinogenic health risks to infants.

Advertisement

Dr Ashok Sharma of AIIMS Delhi, who is a co-author of the study, said, "The study analysed breast milk from 40 lactating mothers and found uranium (U-238) in all samples. Although 70% of infants showed potential non-carcinogenic health risk, the overall uranium levels were below permissible limits and are expected to have minimal actual health impact on both mothers and infants. The highest average contamination occurred in Khagaria district and the highest individual value in Katihar district. While uranium exposure may pose risks such as impaired neurological development and reduced IQ, breastfeeding should not be discontinued and remains the most beneficial source of infant nutrition unless clinically indicated."

Advertisement

"The study showed that: 70% of the infants had HQ > 1, indicating possible non-carcinogenic health risks from uranium exposure through breast milk. Uranium exposure in infants may affect: Kidney development, Neurological development, Cognitive and mental health outcomes (including low IQ and neurodevelopmental delay) if long-term exposure continues."

"However, based on the observed uranium concentrations in breast milk samples (0-5.25 ug/L), the study still concludes that the actual impact on infant health is likely low, and most uranium absorbed by mothers is excreted primarily through urine, not concentrated in breast milk. Therefore, breastfeeding remains recommended, unless a clinical indication suggests otherwise," he said Dr Ashok also said that such studies will be conducted in other states to know about the presence of heavy metals.

Advertisement

'Examining heavy metals in other states'

"We are under the process of examining the heavy metals in other states and their impact on human health which is a need of the hour." The study, conducted on 40 randomly selected lactating women from various districts of Bihar, involved quantification of U238 in breastmilk. All samples tested contained uranium, with the highest levels observed in the Katihar district.

Health risk assessments showed that infants are particularly vulnerable due to their limited ability to eliminate uranium from their bodies. The study estimates that 70 per cent of the infant population analysed could experience non-carcinogenic health effects from exposure.

Uranium, a naturally occurring radioactive element, is commonly found in granite and other rocks. It can contaminate groundwater through natural processes and human activities such as mining, burning coal, nuclear industry emissions, and the use of phosphate fertilisers.

On further studies to identify the presence of pesticides, environmental pollutants in breastmilk Dr Ashok said, "the article does address future directions, and pesticides are included in their plans. From the study's discussion and conclusion sections, this investigation focused on uranium (U-238) in breast milk; our previous work had already identified arsenic, lead, and mercury in breast milk. We further highlight the need for continued biomonitoring of toxic contaminants, including environmental pollutants such as pesticides in breast milk, to better understand infant exposure risk."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) sets a provisional limit of 30 micrograms per litre (ug/L) for uranium in drinking water, while some countries, such as Germany, have adopted stricter limits of 10 ug/L.

In India, uranium contamination has been reported in an estimated 151 districts across 18 states, with 1.7 per cent of groundwater sources affected in Bihar.

Globally, elevated uranium levels have been observed in countries including Canada, the United States, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, China, Korea, Mongolia, Pakistan, and the lower Mekong Delta region.

Though prior global studies have shown high uranium concentrations in groundwater, clear clinical symptoms among exposed populations have not been consistently observed.

However, the current research underscores the urgent need to monitor U238 in Bihar to assess and mitigate potential health risks to mothers and their infants.