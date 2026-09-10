Stress can cause temporary high BP, but don’t ignore it

After a tense family situation, my BP suddenly rose to around 170/100, with a pulse of 80. I regularly monitor my BP and it is normally around 110/70 and never above 120/80. The BP remained high for several hours but returned to around 110/70 within 12 hours. Could this have been a temporary stress-related spike or does a reading of 170/100 require further evaluation? My blood tests from two days ago were normal except for low vitamin D and borderline high uric acid.

— Kanwaljit Kaur (60), Mohali

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Yes, a strong emotional or stressful event can temporarily raise your blood pressure, and the fact that it returned to your usual level within 12 hours is reassuring. However, a reading of 170/100 mmHg is significantly high and should not be ignored, even if it was triggered by stress. Since your usual readings are normal, continue monitoring your BP calmly over the next few days. If such high readings recur, consult a cardiologist or physician for further evaluation. Your low vitamin D and borderline-high uric acid are unlikely to have caused this sudden spike.

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— Dr Amit Mittal, Cardiologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi

I am an architect by profession. I often feel tired and low on energy despite getting 7-8 hours of sleep and generally having a healthy lifestyle. My libido is also low and I find it difficult to maintain muscle strength. What could be the possible reason?

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— Dinesh Mandal (40), Ludhiana

Feeling tired despite adequate sleep can have several causes. It could be due to low testosterone levels, which may also cause reduced sex drive, erectile difficulties, decreased muscle strength, low energy or mood changes. However, similar symptoms can result from stress, poor sleep quality, thyroid problems or nutritional deficiencies. It is best to consult a doctor rather than self-diagnose. Evaluation usually includes a clinical assessment and morning testosterone testing, often repeated to confirm low levels before considering treatment.

— Dr Rimmi Mahajan, Consultant,

Fertility and Reproductive Medicine, Cloudnine Hospital, Jalandhar

For the past few days, I have been experiencing a feeling of heaviness in both eyes after I work at the computer for 7-8 hours. I consulted an eye specialist, who performed perimetry tests on both eyes. The results showed a normal visual field, except for large optic cups behind the eyes, which the doctor said are not a cause for concern. I was also prescribed Aquaneal eye drops. However, I am still experiencing a sensation of heaviness in my eyes and would appreciate some guidance.

— Saket Sharma, Chandigarh

The heaviness likely reflects eye asthenopia with several possible contributors. First, get your refractive power checked, as uncorrected power can cause this. Second, continuous work needs intermittent rest through the day. Third, screen time can cause dryness, so blink often, keep drops going, and avoid sitting directly in front of AC vents. Glaucoma remains a possibility given the optic cup finding, so continued monitoring is wise. If the sensation feels more like aching pain, sinusitis should be ruled out.

— Dr Mukesh Vats, consultant

Ophthalmology and retina specialist,

Fortis Hospital, Mohali