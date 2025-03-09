DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Health / Study observes possible foundations of human intelligence

Study observes possible foundations of human intelligence

A study has demonstrated how neurons in the human brain generate memories and establish narratives. Contrary to previous beliefs, individual neurons represent the concepts we learn, regardless of the context in which we encounter them.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:41 PM Mar 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], March 9 (ANI): A study has demonstrated how neurons in the human brain generate memories and establish narratives.

Contrary to previous beliefs, individual neurons represent the concepts we learn, regardless of the context in which we encounter them.

Unlike other animals, this allows humans to establish higher and more abstract relationships, laying the foundation of human intelligence.

Advertisement

A study led by Dr Rodrigo Quian Quiroga, group leader of the Neural Mechanisms of Perception and Memory Research Group at the Hospital del Mar Research Institute, has allowed scientists to observe for the first time how neurons in the human brain store memories independent of the context in which they are acquired.

Published in Cell Reports, the study confirms that neurons can distinguish objects or people regardless of their context, enabling the formation of higher and more abstract relationships, which constitute the basis of human intelligence.

Advertisement

This is the first study to observe this neuronal behavior in humans.

Until now, research conducted on animals had shown significant differences in the coding of concepts (such as a specific place, object, etc.) when the context changed. As a result, it was believed that such memories were stored in different groups of neurons.

The study led by Dr. Quian Quiroga has yielded "surprising responses" that contradict previous findings, as neuronal responses to a specific concept remain the same when the context changes, such as remembering having seen a person in different locations.

"The basic principle of neuronal coding in humans is the opposite of what has been observed in other species, which has significant implications," notes Quian Quiroga

"Memories are stored in a much more abstract manner in humans compared to other animals. You can think of concepts or anything else in more abstract terms, independent of the context in which you learned them," explains Dr. Quian Quiroga, suggesting that this could be one of the "foundations of human intelligence."

Quian continues, "This ability allows us to make much more abstract and complex associations and inferences than if we were forced to think of each concept within a specific, concrete context,"

In other words, humans can decontextualize their memories to create more abstract thought. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper