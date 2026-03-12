The many hidden dangers of digital screens

In today’s hyper-connected world, digital screens have become an indispensable part of daily life, from smartphones, tablets and laptops to TVs and e-readers. While these devices bring unprecedented access to information and convenience, they also pose a significant and growing threat to overall eye health. Ophthalmologists across India are witnessing an alarming rise in digital screen-related eye problems, especially among children, young adults and working professionals.

Digital strain

This is one of the most common complaints. Prolonged screen time leads to Digital Eye Strain (DES), which can cause eye fatigue, irritation, blurred vision, headache and neck-shoulder pain. This does not merely cause discomfort; it reflects an underlying stress on the visual system.

When we stare continuously at screens, our blink rate decreases by up to 60 per cent, leading to poor tear film distribution and irritation.

Refractive eye issues rising

One of the most striking trends seen in eye clinics across India is a surge in refractive errors, particularly myopia (near-sightedness).

Myopia has increased dramatically among children and young adults. Recent research suggests that prolonged near-focus on digital screens, in combination with reduced outdoor time, accelerates eyeball elongation, leading to progressive myopia.

Astigmatism, a distortion of the corneal curvature, may also become more pronounced with sustained near focus and visual fatigue.

Both these conditions result in blurred vision, distant or near, compelling many individuals to rely more on corrective lenses.

Dry Eyes Syndrome

Dry eye disease is no longer limited to the elderly. Ophthalmologists are now diagnosing dry eye syndrome in teenagers and adults and even children, who spend long hours in front of screens. The reduced blinking rate during screen use causes rapid tear evaporation, leading to:

Redness and burning

Sensitivity to light

Foreign body sensation

Intermittent blurry vision

Without timely management, chronic dry eye can affect quality of life, work productivity and visual comfort.

Cataracts & glaucoma in young patients

Emerging clinical observations suggest that patients are experiencing cataract changes and glaucoma symptoms at a much earlier age than in the past. While ageing remains the primary risk factor for cataract and glaucoma, long-term exposure to high-energy visible (HEV) blue light from screens is being investigated for its potential role in accelerating lens changes and retinal stress.

In glaucoma patients, sustained eye strain can exacerbate symptoms such as eye discomfort and visual disturbances, prompting more

frequent doctor’s visits.

Increased screen time, more eye rubbing

Keratoconus, a progressive thinning and bulging of the cornea, has traditionally been associated with genetics and eye rubbing. However, more screen time is indirectly contributing to keratoconus by promoting eye rubbing due to dryness and itching. Continuous strain, especially in those predisposed to the condition, may accelerate keratoconic changes.

Who is most at risk

Children and adolescents are particularly vulnerable:

Their visual systems are still developing.

Outdoor activities, which protect against myopia progression, have declined.

Educational demands and recreational screen use add hours of near focus.

Adults are equally at risk as they work long hours on computers. The risk especially increases when proper ergonomic and visual rest measures are not followed.

Preventive measures

By adopting some practical eye-friendly strategies, the risk of various eye problems can be minimised, if not avoided.

Follow the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

Optimise lighting: Reduce glare and ensure balanced room illumination.

Maintain proper posture and screen distance: Keep screens about an arm’s length away and slightly below eye level.

Increase blink awareness: Conscious blinking helps maintain tear film integrity.

Encourage outdoor time: At least 60 minutes of outdoor activity daily for children helps reduce myopia progression.

Regular eye exams: Early detection of refractive errors, dry eyes, cataract, glaucoma or corneal changes is essential.

Use appropriate corrective lenses: Prescription glasses or contact lenses should be updated as needed.

As screens are here to stay, it is up to us to protect our vision. Digital devices are vital in modern life, but so is vision. The rise in digital-related eye problems is not a passing trend, it reflects fundamental changes in how we work, learn and interact. By adopting preventive habits, increasing awareness, and seeking regular professional care, we can significantly reduce the burden of digital eye strain and safeguard eye health across all age groups.

— The writer is an

ophthalmologist, SM Eye Institute, Kangra, HP