This new vitamin B12 therapy shows promise against deadly brain cancer: Study

Washington DC [US], June 28 (ANI): A newly published study in Oncoscience explored a potential new approach to treating glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer that remains extremely difficult to treat.

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The paper is titled "Selective blood-brain barrier penetration and tumour targeting of nitrosylcobalamin in glioblastoma: Pharmacokinetics, tissue distribution, and synergistic activity with trail and temozolomide."

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The research was led by first and corresponding author Joseph A. Bauer of Nitric Oxide Services, LLC and the Cleveland Clinic Foundation Taussig Cancer Center.

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The team investigated nitrosylcobalamin (NO-Cbl), a modified form of vitamin B12 that releases nitric oxide, to determine whether it could cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and selectively accumulate in glioblastoma tumours.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is among the most lethal and treatment-resistant cancers of the brain. Even with surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, patients typically survive less than 15 months after diagnosis.

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One major reason is the blood-brain barrier, a protective structure that blocks many drugs from reaching tumor tissue in the brain.

Testing a Vitamin B12-Based Brain Cancer Therapy

To evaluate NO-Cbl, the researchers used several experimental methods. It included testing the compound against cancer cells in the NCI-60 human tumour cell line panel, conducting pharmacokinetic studies in rats with glioblastoma tumours, and examining how NO-Cbl performed in combination with other treatments in human glioblastoma cell lines.

The results showed that NO-Cbl had antitumor activity across a wide range of cancer types. Tumour cells originating in the central nervous system displayed a moderate level of sensitivity to the treatment.

Crossing the Blood-Brain Barrier and Targeting Tumors

One of the most significant findings came from animal experiments. After being administered systemically, NO-Cbl successfully crossed the blood-brain barrier and accumulated within glioblastoma tissue.

Researchers also found evidence that the compound remained active in tumours for an extended period. Nitrate levels in tumour tissue stayed elevated for at least 24 hours after treatment, while nitrate levels in normal tissues dropped more quickly.

This pattern suggested that NO-Cbl may be retained within tumours and deliver nitric oxide directly to the tumour microenvironment.

Figures 2 and 3 of the study (pages 3-4) show sustained levels of nitrate and cobalamin-related metabolites in brain tumour tissue compared with other organs, further supporting selective accumulation in glioblastoma.

Enhanced Effects With Existing Glioblastoma Treatments

The researchers also examined whether NO-Cbl could improve the performance of established glioblastoma therapies.

In laboratory studies using U87 and D54 glioblastoma cells, combining NO-Cbl with either TRAIL or temozolomide produced much stronger suppression of tumour cell growth than any of the treatments achieved on their own.

Additional analysis confirmed synergistic interactions across multiple dose ranges.

"This pilot study demonstrates that NO-Cbl crosses the BBB, accumulates selectively in brain tumour tissue, and synergises with established and experimental glioblastoma therapies."

Potential to Overcome Treatment Resistance

According to the authors, NO-Cbl may also help address several biological mechanisms that allow glioblastoma tumors to resist treatment.

Previous research referenced in the paper showed that NO-Cbl can promote apoptosis through caspase-8 activation, suppress NF-kB survival signaling, and strengthen TRAIL receptor signaling through S-nitrosylation. Together, these effects could make glioblastoma cells more responsive to therapy, including tumors that have developed resistance to temozolomide.

Early Findings With More Research Ahead

The authors stress that these findings come from a pilot translational study and that further research will be required before the approach can be considered for clinical use.

Future studies are expected to focus on orthotopic validation, optimising dosing strategies, tracking nitric oxide activity over longer periods, and investigating the underlying mechanisms in additional central nervous system tumour models.

Overall, the findings provide early evidence that a cobalamin-based nitric oxide donor could represent a promising new strategy for glioblastoma treatment.

By combining blood-brain barrier penetration, selective tumour targeting, and enhanced activity alongside existing therapies, NO-Cbl may offer a new way to improve drug delivery and combat treatment resistance in one of the most challenging cancers in neuro-oncology. (ANI)

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