Transition to zero-emission vehicles could prevent 1.7 million premature deaths in India

A faster shift to zero-emission vehicles could prevent 1.7 million premature deaths in India between now and 2050, according to a new global study from the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).

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The report, "Health benefits of zero-emission transport through 2050," models a pathway in which all new vehicles sold are zero-emission by 2045 and tracks the effect on air quality, premature deaths, and childhood asthma.

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The key findings from the study point out that road transport pollution is a major public health burden in India, linked to 1 premature death every 6 minutes and 1 new childhood asthma case every 34 minutes in 2024. India accounts for 13% of global premature deaths attributable to road transport emissions.

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“Delhi and the NCR face a disproportionate burden, with the NCR accounting for 23% of India’s road transport-attributable pediatric asthma cases despite housing only about 5% of the population. In heavily polluted parts of the NCR, road transport alone exceeds the WHO annual NO₂ guideline of 10 µg/m³ for all sources combined,” the study says.

Premature deaths linked to road transport pollution are concentrated along the Indo-Gangetic Plain, with the NCR emerging as one of India’s most severe hotspots, it adds. Future insights from the study say that in 2024, the NCR accounted for 8,100 premature deaths, or 9% of India’s national total, and 3,500 new pediatric asthma cases, or 23% of the national total, despite representing only about 5% of the country’s population.

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Within the NCR, Delhi accounted for 2,800 premature deaths and 1,500 new pediatric asthma cases attributable to road transport pollution in 2024. The report also points to the outsized role of heavy-duty vehicles in India’s transport emissions profile. Although trucks and buses make up a relatively small share of the vehicle fleet, they contribute disproportionately to air pollution.

Lingzhi Jin, Senior Researcher, ICCT, and co-author of the study, said, "The burden is starkly uneven. The National Capital Region accounts for nearly a quarter of India's road-transport-attributable childhood asthma cases, while housing only about 5% of the population. These are children exposed to traffic pollution during their daily routines. Accelerating the transition to zero-emission vehicles in these high-exposure regions is one of the most direct ways to protect public health." Moorthy Nair, Researcher, ICCT, said, “Road transport remains a major contributor to India's air pollution-related health burden.

Delivering meaningful impact requires both accelerating the adoption of low- and zero-emission vehicles and phasing out older, high-emitting vehicles through regulatory measures. These strategies must work in tandem.

Progress in one should not be undermined by inaction in the other. As forward-looking transport policies are currently concentrated in the national capital, scaling them nationwide will be essential to achieve lasting public health gains.”